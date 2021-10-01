Giant bronze busts of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Congressman John Lewis now sit in Union Square in hopes of furthering the push for social change.

The 12-foot-tall sculptures by Chris Carnabuci and Confront Art, which are made from precision-cut Okoume plywood and finished with bronze, are part of an exhibit called "SEEINJUSTICE" and titled "Floyd," "Breonna Taylor" and "John Lewis."

They're displayed in the square under NYC Parks’ Art in the Parks program and highlights the need for social change while honoring the lives and ongoing social justice messages through art, tying together three iconic people. Placing them in Union Square is on purpose—the park has a history as a democratic space to gather in the name of equality and justice.

They'll be up through October 30.

Confront Art has been working with George Floyd’s brother’s charity We Are Floyd, the Breonna Taylor Foundation as well as The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation to raise awareness on social justice issues and provide a safe place of healing and community through public art.

On September 30, George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, National Action Network’s Dominique Sharpton, daughter of Al Sharpton, the artist himself Chris Carnabuci and Confront Art’s founders Andrew Cohen and Lindsay Eshelman gathered at the exhibition to honor the day. Vy Higginsen’s Sing Harlem Choir performed "Go Down Moses" and "Down by the Riverside." Spoken word artist Savon Bartley performed an original poem he wrote for the occasion entitled "The Bridges They Burn."

On Friday night, from 6:30 to 8pm, there will be a vigil at the installation (across from the Whole Foods).