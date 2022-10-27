New York
Selections from Australia’s Western Desert

  • Art
  • The National Arts Club, Gramercy
Steve Martin in Only Murders In The Building
Photograph: Craig Blankenhorn, courtesy of Hulu
Actor and comedian Steve Martin (of Only Murders in the Building fame as of late) and his wife Anne Stringfield are sharing gorgeous artworks from their private collection at The National Arts Club now through October!

The six large-scale works are by Indigenous Australian artists—Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri and Doreen Reid Nakamarra—depicting the remote regions of Central and Western Australia. Thousands of years of tradition, disconnected and uninfluenced from the outside world, serve as the inspiration behind these works, which stand as stories and narratives infused with an intense connection to the local landscape, according to the National Arts Club.

“This stimulating exhibition begins yet another season at the National Arts Club where we'll bring world-renowned art, which isn't seen elsewhere in New York, to the public for free, continuing to fulfill our mission,” said David Doty, President of the NAC.

The exhibition is free and open to the public daily from 10am-5pm in the former Samuel Tilden Mansion at 15 Gramercy Park South.

“We are grateful to Mr. Martin and Ms. Stringfield for the opportunity to share these remarkable works from their private collection,” said Ben Hartley, Executive Director of the NAC. “Our gallery presents the perfect environment for these artists to receive their proper due from a wider audience.”

Rockholes and Country Near the Olgas
Artwork: Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, courtesy of Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield
Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.nationalartsclub.org/exhibitions
Address:
The National Arts Club
15 Gramercy Park South
New York
Cross street:
at 20th St
Transport:
Subway: 6 to 23rd St
Price:
free
Opening hours:
Monday through Sunday, 10am-5pm

Dates and times

