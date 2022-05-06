Time Out says

Almost 200 beautiful artist-designed flags are flying high at Rockefeller Center!

For the third annual Flag Project, Rockefeller Center, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Climate Museum asked the public to submit art for consideration to be displayed on one of the 193 flagpoles that surround the Plaza from April 1 to May 6 to mark Earth Day and on June 5 for a special commemoration of World Environment Day (except April 14-17 during the grand opening on Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at The Rink).

This year's theme is "Only One Earth" for this year’s World Environment Day and the winning designs have been transformed into eco-friendly, biodegradable flags.

Photograph: courtesy of Rockefeller Center

The first-ever Flag Project was launched in the spring of 2020 and was Rockefeller Center’s first-ever, crowd-sourced art initiative to give artists an outlet as the world was grappling with the effects of the pandemic and ongoing social and racial injustices. It came back in 2021 with the Aperture Foundation to celebrate the city through photography. It has routinely featured artists of all walks of life to participate, including Jeff Koons, Marina Abramovich, KAWS, Christian Siriano, Elliot Erwitt, Tyler Mitchell and Ryan McGinley.

Rockefeller Center’s Earth Day celebrations on April 22 will include free, public programming with the Climate Museum, including a talk on climate arts inspiring action with Miranda Massie, Founder and Director of the Climate Museum (presented in partnership with Never Stop Learning), Climate Art for Congress youth climate art and advocacy project, and additional activities.