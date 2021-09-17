Staged within the heart of arts-haven Bushwick, Undercurrent is a brand-new 60,000-square-foot exhibition that bills itself as an “immersive audiovisual experience.” What does that mean? Well, visitors can expect to find interactive, multidisciplinary installations from some of the shiniest names in music, including Bon Iver, Grimes, Jorja Smith, Miguel, The 1975, Actress, and Aluna.

Each celebrity-made piece in the three-floor exhibition touches on the climate crisis in some way through original and reactive audio. One standout piece sees R&B/pop singer Miguel create an installation that stimulates being underwater with a soundscape that reacts as you explore bleached coral reefs and witness the degradation of the ocean. Another piece sees Bon Iver reveal a three panel music video that poignantly showcases the ecological beauties and distresses on our planet.

Visitors can also enjoy sustainably sourced farm-to-cocktail beverages, browse a curated collection of sustainable wares, and connect with various climate action causes and organizations.



The exhibition will run at The Jefferson building, located at 455 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn, from September 9 through October 3. The hours are Monday: Closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 5pm-11pm, and Friday-Sunday: 11am-11p. Tickets for timed-entry start at $45 per person (Children under 5 are free with a ticketed adult) and can be purchased at Undercurrent.world.