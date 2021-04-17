Exploring the themes and techniques involved in the use of fiber art, "UNRAVELED: Confronting the Fabric of Fiber Art" is a new exhibit at The Untitled Space.

Exploring the themes and techniques involved in the use of fiber art, "UNRAVELED: Confronting the Fabric of Fiber Art" is a new group exhibit at The Untitled Space featuring the works of 40 contemporary women artists.

"The exhibition presents figurative and abstract works that address our lived experience and history through the lens of women weaving, knotting, twining, plaiting, coiling, pleating, lashing and interlacing," reads the show's official press release.

The featured pieces—by artists the likes of Lisa Federici, Ruta Naujalyte, Sphanie Eche, Victoria Selbach and Winnie van der Rijn, among others—are visually striking and will have you wonder about the artistic power behind a usually looked-over fabric like fiber.