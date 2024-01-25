We Finna Talk: A Conversation about Palestine & Art Therapy night for QTPOC folks

Time Out says

We're living in a time that can often feel hopeless, and online discourse does little to help. We Finna Talk is a collective founded by Michelladonna and Alejandro Ruiz that is dedicated to creating IRL space for queer and trans people of color to talk about current events and form community. Join them on Wednesday, January 31 for a free event at Nowadays. This time, the topic is activism and Palestine, and the gathering will be facilitated by photographer, writer, and visual artist Noor Aldayeh, followed by an art therapy session led by artist Mark Saldana.