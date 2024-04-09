Time Out says

Poster House, the country's first museum dedicated entirely to the global history of posters, turns its lens on its hometown for its latest exhibit. "Wonder City of the World: New York City Travel Posters," highlights 80 works that capture NYC's landmarks in vibrant color and detail.

The exhibit explores how New York City was represented to thousands of travelers, immigrants, and tourists during the 20th century. A 19th century marketing strategy coined the phrase "Wonder City," and it appeared in dozens of newspaper and magazine advertisements, as well as articles, postcards and souvenir booklets. New York’s massive growth during this time ultimately led to the creation of more travel posters than were designed for any other city in the world. The images included scenes of the city as seen from the water, from the ground, and, eventually, from the air.

The exhibition showcases how artists were able to capture many of the traits that New York City is still known for today, selling the city’s hustle and bustle, bright lights, and its iconic landmarks like Lady Liberty, Grand Central Terminal, and Rockefeller Center, while still capturing personal moments of New Yorkers.

The show was curated by Nicholas D. Lowry, and it's on view through September 8.

Other exhibits at Poster House right now include "The Anatomy of a Movie Poster: The Work of Dawn Baillie," "No Escape: The Legacy of Attica Lives!," and "We Tried to Warn You! Environmental Crisis Posters, 1970–2020." Check the museum's website for opening dates and details.