New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wonder City of the World: New York City Travel Posters

  • Art
Museum-goers look through at New York City exhibit at Poster House.
Photograph: By Samuel Morgan Photography
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Poster House, the country's first museum dedicated entirely to the global history of posters, turns its lens on its hometown for its latest exhibit. "Wonder City of the World: New York City Travel Posters," highlights 80 works that capture NYC's landmarks in vibrant color and detail. 

The exhibit explores how New York City was represented to thousands of travelers, immigrants, and tourists during the 20th century. A 19th century marketing strategy coined the phrase "Wonder City," and it appeared in dozens of newspaper and magazine advertisements, as well as articles, postcards and souvenir booklets. New York’s massive growth during this time ultimately led to the creation of more travel posters than were designed for any other city in the world. The images included scenes of the city as seen from the water, from the ground, and, eventually, from the air. 

The exhibition showcases how artists were able to capture many of the traits that New York City is still known for today, selling the city’s hustle and bustle, bright lights, and its iconic landmarks like Lady Liberty, Grand Central Terminal, and Rockefeller Center, while still capturing personal moments of New Yorkers.

The show was curated by Nicholas D. Lowry, and it's on view through September 8.

Other exhibits at Poster House right now include "The Anatomy of a Movie Poster: The Work of Dawn Baillie," "No Escape: The Legacy of Attica Lives!," and "We Tried to Warn You! Environmental Crisis Posters, 1970–2020." Check the museum's website for opening dates and details.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto

Details

Event website:
posterhouse.org/
Address:
Price:
Free-$12
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.