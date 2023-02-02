New York
Zeph Farmby Mural Unveiling Celebration

  • Art
  • Time Out Market Bar, DUMBO
Artist Zeph Farmby
Photograph: courtesy of Zeph Farmby
Join Time Out Market New York as it celebrates the unveiling of its new mural located on the 5th floor by Brooklyn artist Zeph Farmby!

The energy of NYC has been captured in the mural, which is done in black and white, portraying Farmby himself and his Great Dane Pharoah taking a walk in front of the Brooklyn Bridge, specifically along Washington Street—one of the most photographed streets in the city. The city’s beautiful architecture, including the Empire State Building peeking through the bridge’s arch, is the main focus.

See it for yourself at the unveiling party, where MORESOUPPLEASE will provide jams.

Address:
Time Out Market Bar
55 Water St.
Brooklyn
11201
Contact:
Price:
free

