Attractions Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society | Bronx, NY , The Bronx Friday November 19 2021 - Sunday January 9 2022
Photograph: Courtesy WCS/Julie Larsen Maher
The Bronx Zoo’s sparkling seasonal celebration featuring animated lights and LED displays of animals from around the world is back this year. Expect the zoo to have close to 260 animal lanterns across five geographically representative lantern safaris from various corners of the world. This year are 79 new lanterns representing 30 new animal species, including an all-new walrus and guanacos! Not only that, but there will be a Forest of Color with 21 all-new larger-than-life lanterns representing toads, frogs, snails, sunbirds, turtles, moths, butterflies, and more. Entertainment will include holiday-themed music, ice carvings, costumed characters, stilt walkers, a holiday train, a wildlife theater, souvenirs and seasonal treats like hot chocolate and s’mores. 

Details
Event website: https://bronxzoo.com/holiday-lights
Venue name: Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society | Bronx, NY
Address: 2300 Southern Blvd
Bronx
10458
Cross street: at Fordham Rd
Transport: Subway: Travel: Metro-North Harlem line local to Fordham, then take the BxM11 bus to the zoo
Price: $24.95 for kids, $39.95 for adults

Dates And Times
