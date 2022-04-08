Time Out says

The sweetest exhibit in NYC is coming back for an encore at the end of April! Candytopia, an extremely Instagrammable experience with 17 rooms of candy sculptures and sweet-based art and activities, returns to a 24,000-square-foot space near Penn Station starting April 29. There will be a marshmallow pit, new exhibits of NYC-made art comprised of candy, a zipline, an infinity mirror room, a ring swing garden, a Sugar High Theater and a confetti room complete with candy-farting pigs! Oink! In addition to regular hours, there will be events for families and for those 21 and older throughout the summer-long run. The new Candytopia will be located at 111 West 32nd Street, NYC (on the corner of 32nd and 6th). Tickets go on sale April 12 at noon, and Candytopia officially opens its doors to the public on April 29 and will continue until the candy runs out!