Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching

  • Attractions
  • Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society | Bronx, NY, The Bronx
Photograph: Julie Larsen Maher ©WCS
The scariest moments in the original Jurassic Park movie happen in the dark. Watching the massive, sharp-toothed behemoths stalking their human prey has terrified audiences for years. Now, this Halloween, you can live out your own dino-nightmares at the Bronx Zoo.

“Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching” is a new, after-dark experience for those 13 and older that transforms the zoo’s Dinosaur Safari into a thrilling nighttime excursion between October 7 and 29. Each Friday and Saturday, brave visitors to the experience will walk through the dark woods as they come into contact with the giant reptiles and search for a rare dino egg that’s ready to hatch. As the zoo asks, “what could go wrong?”

The walkthrough experience is a fun new addition to the Bronx Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo that older kids and adults can enjoy.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
bronxzoo.com/dinos-in-darkness
Address:
Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society | Bronx, NY
2300 Southern Blvd
Bronx
10458
Cross street:
at Fordham Rd
Contact:
guestrelations@wcs.org
Transport:
Subway: Travel: Metro-North Harlem line local to Fordham, then take the BxM11 bus to the zoo
Price:
$29.95

Dates and times

