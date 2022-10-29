Time Out says

The scariest moments in the original Jurassic Park movie happen in the dark. Watching the massive, sharp-toothed behemoths stalking their human prey has terrified audiences for years. Now, this Halloween, you can live out your own dino-nightmares at the Bronx Zoo.

“Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching” is a new, after-dark experience for those 13 and older that transforms the zoo’s Dinosaur Safari into a thrilling nighttime excursion between October 7 and 29. Each Friday and Saturday, brave visitors to the experience will walk through the dark woods as they come into contact with the giant reptiles and search for a rare dino egg that’s ready to hatch. As the zoo asks, “what could go wrong?”

The walkthrough experience is a fun new addition to the Bronx Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo that older kids and adults can enjoy.