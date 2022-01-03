The best bar in North America (2019 & 2020), Dante, is transforming The Seaport's Pearl Alley into a winter wonderland with an Aperitivo hour, seasonal cocktails and live entertainment within a warm and inviting waterfront setting all gussied up with seasonal decor, greenery and string lights. The pop-up has three separate bars—a coffee bar with pastries, espresso and coffee cocktails—and two food trucks—one serving flatbreads and one centered around affogatos. The third bar is an exclusive Negroni Bar featuring a selection of Dante’s award-winning Negronis that you can sit down at and enjoy one or two of its Negroni variations, including the Chocolate Negroni, Caffe Negroni, Negroni Bianco and more, plus a couple of small bites to snack on. Better yet, you can enjoy your drinks in The Alley, a casual space with a game hall featuring foosball and other activities, and every Thursday through Sunday night starting at 5:30-11pm, the space will have live music from a variety of musicians, from Cuban bands to New Orleans Jazz quartets to DJs and more.