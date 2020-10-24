Free shots for early voters

Concord Hill in Williamsburg is gifting early voters (between Saturday, October 24, and Monday, November 3) with a free house infused shot during Happy Hour (4-6pm, Tuesday through Sunday).

While you're there, check out the bar's fall drinks, including the warm "More Boo’s Please" with pumpkin infused gin, chamomile, Boomsma bitters and lemon, and "Smoke Break" is a blend of fig-infused bourbon, Cardamaro amaro, Braulio, maple, walnut bitters smoked with cherry and apple wood chips.