Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Free shots for early voters

Free shots for early voters

Bars Concord Hill , Williamsburg Saturday October 24 2020 - Tuesday November 3 2020

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Concord Hill in Williamsburg is gifting early voters (between Saturday, October 24, and Monday, November 3) with a free house infused shot during Happy Hour (4-6pm, Tuesday through Sunday).

While you're there, check out the bar's fall drinks, including the warm "More Boo’s Please" with pumpkin infused gin, chamomile, Boomsma bitters and lemon, and "Smoke Break" is a blend of fig-infused bourbon, Cardamaro amaro, Braulio, maple, walnut bitters smoked with cherry and apple wood chips. 

Details
Event website: http://www.concordhillbk.com
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Concord Hill
Address: 374 Graham Avenue
Brooklyn
11211
Transport: Subway: L to Graham Ave, G to Metropolitan

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news