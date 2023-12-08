Great Jones Whiskey Wonderland

Time Out says

Great Jones Distillery’s downstairs “speakeasy” has once again been transformed into one of the coziest spots in NYC with gorgeous holiday decor to make it look like a winter chalet, complete with a fireplace and a menu that’ll warm you from the inside out.

Imbibe with its Great Jones' whiskey-made cocktails (Scrooge’s Tipple, Krampusnacht Nip, Gingerbread Delight and more) alongside wintery bites like Chocolate Fondue, Winter Truffle Flatbread and Duo Holiday Sliders.

The Whiskey Wonderland will run through the holiday season into January 2024.