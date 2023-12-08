New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Great Jones Whiskey Wonderland

  • Bars
  1. Great Jones Distillery Whiskey Wonderland’s fireplace
    Photograph: courtesy of Great Jones Distillery
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Great Jones Distillery Whiskey Wonderland’s bar
    Photograph: courtesy of Great Jones Distillery
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Great Jones Distillery Whiskey Wonderland’s food and drink
    Photograph: courtesy of Great Jones Distillery
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Great Jones Distillery’s downstairs “speakeasy” has once again been transformed into one of the coziest spots in NYC with gorgeous holiday decor to make it look like a winter chalet, complete with a fireplace and a menu that’ll warm you from the inside out. 

Imbibe with its Great Jones' whiskey-made cocktails (Scrooge’s Tipple, Krampusnacht Nip, Gingerbread Delight and more) alongside wintery bites like Chocolate Fondue, Winter Truffle Flatbread and Duo Holiday Sliders.

The Whiskey Wonderland will run through the holiday season into January 2024.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
greatjonesdistillingco.com/whiskey-wonderland/
Address:
Opening hours:
Thursday-Saturday: 6-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.