Time Out says

One of the most green spaces in NYC is doing its own 4/20 celebration with food and libations! The McKittrick Hotel's rooftop, Gallow Green, is celebrating the return of spring with the annual Herb Festival on Wednesday 4/20. Entry includes passed samples from the new menu, tastings from taco, slider and specialty cocktail stations, as well as beer, wine, and Prosecco. Tickets are for a two-hour seating at 5 or 7:30pm.