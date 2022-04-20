One of the most green spaces in NYC is doing its own 4/20 celebration with food and libations! The McKittrick Hotel's rooftop, Gallow Green, is celebrating the return of spring with the annual Herb Festival on Wednesday 4/20. Entry includes passed samples from the new menu, tastings from taco, slider and specialty cocktail stations, as well as beer, wine, and Prosecco. Tickets are for a two-hour seating at 5 or 7:30pm.
Herb Festival
Time Out says
Details
- Event website:
- mckittrickhotel.com/events/herb-fest-2022
- Address:
- Gallow Green
- 542 W 27th St
- New York
- 10001
- Cross street:
- between Tenth and Eleventh Aves
- Contact:
- mckittrickhotel.com
- 212-564-1662
- Transport:
- Subway: C, E to 23rd St
- Price:
- $60 per person (+tax, fees, and gratuity)
- Opening hours:
- 5-11pm, Wednesday through Sunday