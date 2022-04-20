New York
Herb Festival

  • Bars
  • Gallow Green, Chelsea
Gallow Green
Time Out says

One of the most green spaces in NYC is doing its own 4/20 celebration with food and libations! The McKittrick Hotel's rooftop, Gallow Green, is celebrating the return of spring with the annual Herb Festival on Wednesday 4/20. Entry includes passed samples from the new menu, tastings from taco, slider and specialty cocktail stations, as well as beer, wine, and Prosecco. Tickets are for a two-hour seating at 5 or 7:30pm.

Details

Event website:
mckittrickhotel.com/events/herb-fest-2022
Address:
Gallow Green
542 W 27th St
New York
10001
Cross street:
between Tenth and Eleventh Aves
Contact:
mckittrickhotel.com
212-564-1662
Transport:
Subway: C, E to 23rd St
Price:
$60 per person (+tax, fees, and gratuity)
Opening hours:
5-11pm, Wednesday through Sunday

Dates and times

5:00 PMGallow Green $60 per person (+tax, fees, and gratuity)
7:30 PMGallow Green $60 per person (+tax, fees, and gratuity)
