Inspired by a Kuala Lumpur Hilton from the ‘70s (where the bar’s namesake cocktail was invented), drinks at Krissy Harris' Jungle Bird are complemented by Southeast Asian bites such as lotus chips and an excellent yam banh mi. The interior design is looks to mid-century modern for cues, but it's made to feel modern without romanticizing tiki aesthetics. The bright, colorful space also has an upstairs for events.