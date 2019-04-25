Located on the 11th floor of Sister City hotel—from Atelier Ace, the creative studio behind The Ace Hotel—is this new Lower East Side rooftop bar. Last Light's beverage program is run by Josh Hanover: “Tiki Torch” (gin, aperol, coconut), “Firecracker” (rye, ginger, pineapple), “Road Flare” (reposado tequila, citrus, suze) and “Blown Fuse” (an alcoholic slushie that changes flavors daily) join a menu of seasonal cocktails. Bites like ricotta ramps toast, razor clams casino and black bass ceviche are crafted by Chef Joe Orgodnek and Executive Chef Andrew Whitcomb, served with a side of panoramic views. And with close proximity to the New Museum, it feels ripe for eavesdropping on art world gossip.