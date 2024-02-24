New York
One marg. Two margs. Three margs. Four? 

Celebrate an entire week of tequila-based cocktails during Margarita Week at Time Out Market New York! All week long, from February 17 to 24, try the market’s specialty margaritas—pomegranate, passion fruit and strawberry, $18 each—with an Ivy Stark pairing special for $28. The special comes with one of each grilled mahi, carne asada, al pastor, chicken tinga and spicy tofu. If you get the platter, you’ll get 25% off toward the purchase of a margarita at the bar.

Dos Hombres, the mezcal brand by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, will also be there Friday, February 24, from 6 to 8pm.

Come by on February 17 for a guacamole-making workshop to kick things off!

Details

Event website:
www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork/
Address:
Time Out Market Bar
55 Water St.
Brooklyn
11201
Price:
Free to attend

Dates and times

