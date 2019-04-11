Ruby’s Vintage isn't a vintage store at all, but rather a spot for drinks, brunch and dinner in Central Harlem. Located on Striver's Row, Ruby's Vintage takes its name after its location at playwright and civil rights activist, Ruby Dee’s childhood home. The bar’s tagline reads: “welcome to Harlem 1968: a hub for the artist- activist who shaped a generation,” and it’s accomplished not only through soul food, but soulful small design details of vintage records, portraits and a living room salon-style feeling throughout; co-owner Nikoa Evans-Hendricks has a background in Harlem restoration initiatives and she puts it to great use at Ruby's.