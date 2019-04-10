What's special about San Pedro Inn is the amount of care to make it look and feel like a neighborhood bar. And not "neighborhood-y" in the way that many spots brand themselves to feel like they're apart of a community. Even in its first weeks of operation, characters from all walks of life have found a home at the former site of Bait & Tackle, a once-beloved dive bar. The idea for the bar came from a collaborative art installation between Gabriel Florenz, artistic director of Pioneer Works (which is located just down the street) and Jason Grunwald. Design remains an intrisic part of ethos; Grunwald who also owns Other Times Vintage, a furniture shop in Bushwick, built out the space himself.

San Pedro Inn serves tacos, quesadillas and tostadas, with housmade fermented hot sauce, farm fresh vegetables, and homemade tortillas, all made by Norberto Piattoni, formerly of Mettā. And the drinks..it is a bar after all. Here, you can get classics like a Corona or G&T, but the standouts are their sensational margaritas which come as either the regular or with hibiscus (we prefer the regular).

The end result is a near-perfect dive bar that blends American dive bar sensibilities with great Mexican food and drink traditions, a nod to Florenz' roots.