Ariel Arce—once referred to by the NYTimes as "The Champagne Empress of Greenwich Village"—is building a name for herself as a key stakeholder in Downtown New York's nightlife scene. First with Air's Champagne Parlor, then Tokyo Record Bar (focused on izakaya) and most recently, with the neighborhood's addition of Niche Niche, a restaurant that throws conventions by the wayside, with a casual dinner party format; each meal is curated by a different industry professional, with meal pairings influenced by the wine.

Now she's opened Special Club, another venture fusing food with music, underneath Niche Niche. The speakeasy-style jazz spot is an ode to old-school New York's lounges, such as the notorious Stork Club; the glamorous, evocative social club environment is intended to foster community.

While music flows, chefs Zach Fabian and Aaron Lirette will offer bar bites such as spicy pickles, broiled blue crab and caviar, alongside wines from Niche Niche's cellar, sake and cocktails.

The roster of featured live acts will be announced on Special Club's Instagram. Please note: There is a $20 cover charge.