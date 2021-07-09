The Whitney Museum of American Art is mixing business and pleasure with its new Studio Bar. Located on the Museum’s eighth floor and extending onto the Thomas H. Lee Family Terrace, Studio Bar offers indoor and outdoor seating and features light American fare, a selection of wines and beers, and contemporary twists on classic cocktails with spectacular views of the city skyline and its large-scale outdoor sculptures. Open Fridays through Sundays, from noon until close, Studio Bar — operated by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events — pays homage to the historic Studio Club, an artist hub established in 1918 as a precursor to the Whitney Museum. The menu looks promising: artisanal cheeses, local charcuterie and desserts. Not only that, the Whitney Cafe on the ground floor is open 10:30am to 6pm in case you want to do drinks and dinner or lunch and drinks. Because honestly, what's better than art and cocktails?