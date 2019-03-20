Summerly at The Hoxton

With so many new boutique hotels opening up on the Williamsburg waterfront, it's a stiff competition to be the crowd favorite.

Summerly, the rooftop bar at The Hoxton, makes a strong case for being named winner.

Like the two other restaurants on the hotel's property, Summerly has food and drink offerings designed by Brooklyn restaurateurs Jud Mongell (Five Leaves) and Zeb Stewart (Café Colette, Union Pool, Hotel Delmano). And at the Summerly, it's all inspired by coastal New England dining.

While we can't all be in Martha's Vineyard this summer, luckily fare at the Summerly is inspired by New England coastal dining. Pair cocktails with a side of clam pie, lobster rolls, or corn fritters and pretend you're by the beach. What's also great about Summerly is that you can escape the circus of the Williamsburg sidewalk at night, while lounging amongst soothing pastel interiors high in the sky. That is, without the nuisance of being iundated by Vineyard Vines bros.

On Sundays the theme becomes especially apparent, with traditional New England clam bakes.