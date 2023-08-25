Live music, inventive cocktails, eats, beats, and gorgeous views!
Every Friday, all summer long at Time Out Market New York, enjoy a refreshing cocktail from our Rooftop Bar while taking in the best views in Brooklyn and grooving to tunes from Price Is Right (6 to 9pm) and Guru Sanaal (7 to 10pm).
Summertime Fridays with a View
Details
- Address:
- Time Out Market Bar
- 55 Water St.
- Brooklyn
- 11201
- Price:
- free entry
- Opening hours:
- 6pm on
