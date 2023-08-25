New York
Summertime Fridays with a View

  • Bars
  • Time Out Market Bar, DUMBO
The Time Out Market bar patio
Photograph: Time Out Market New York
Live music, inventive cocktails, eats, beats, and gorgeous views!

Every Friday, all summer long at Time Out Market New York, enjoy a refreshing cocktail from our Rooftop Bar while taking in the best views in Brooklyn and grooving to tunes from Price Is Right (6 to 9pm) and Guru Sanaal (7 to 10pm).

Details

Event website:
www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork/event/summertime-fridays-view/
Address:
Time Out Market Bar
55 Water St.
Brooklyn
11201
Price:
free entry
Opening hours:
6pm on

Dates and times

