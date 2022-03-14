New York
Sunken Harbor Club

  • Bars
  • Midtown West
An excellent new bar above one of 2021's best new restaurants.

Sohui Kim, Ben Schneider and St. John Frizell’s glittering Gage & Tollner revival was one of NYC’s best new restaurants of 2021, and the team follows that smashing success with Sunken Harbor Club upstairs. The permanent addition picks up where Frizell’s weekly parties of the same name left off at Fort Defiance when the Red Hook favorite relocated and then temporarily closed. Sunken Harbor Club’s new forever space has dramatic enchanted shipwreck themes and studied drink menus as deep as the sea.   

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Amber Sutherland-Namako

372 Fulton Street, 2nd Floor
NYC
11201
www.gageandtollner.com/sunken-harbor-club
Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm-12am
