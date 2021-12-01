New York
Timeout

The Lab by The Bronx Brewery

  • Bars
  • The Bronx
The Lab Bronx Brewery
Photograph: courtesy The Bronx Brewery
There's a new way to drink brews at The Bronx Brewery!

The Port Morris beer destination, which contains its own taproom and expanded backyard called The Cut, has opened "The Lab."

The Lab is a tiny, new 192-square-foot space within the brewing space that is meant to immerse visitors in the brewing atmosphere by connecting them with the team that actually makes the beer. It fits only 28 guests at a time but will soon have its own culinary concept in 2022. For now, it features the full Empanology menu.

Tip: It's also available to book for private events and sports-viewing parties.

"We’re thrilled to introduce The Lab as the newest interactive dining experience that The Bronx Brewery has to offer," says Mark Drew, the director of Food & Beverage at The Bronx Brewery. "The Lab is meant to break down the walls within the brewery so our guests can be a part of the brewing process."

Here's a peek inside:

The Lab The Bronx Brewery
Photograph: courtesy The Bronx Brewery
The Lab the Bronx Brewery
Photograph: courtesy The Bronx Brewery
The Lab Bronx Brewery
Photograph: courtesy The Bronx Brewery
Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Address:
856 E 136th St.
Bronx
10454
Cross street:
Walnut Avenue
Contact:
thebronxbrewery.com
718-402-1000
Opening hours:
4-8pm Monday-Wednesday, 4-10 Thursday, 3-11 Friday, noon-11pm Saturday, noon-8pm Sunday
