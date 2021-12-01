Time Out Says

There's a new way to drink brews at The Bronx Brewery!

The Port Morris beer destination, which contains its own taproom and expanded backyard called The Cut, has opened "The Lab."

The Lab is a tiny, new 192-square-foot space within the brewing space that is meant to immerse visitors in the brewing atmosphere by connecting them with the team that actually makes the beer. It fits only 28 guests at a time but will soon have its own culinary concept in 2022. For now, it features the full Empanology menu.

Tip: It's also available to book for private events and sports-viewing parties.

"We’re thrilled to introduce The Lab as the newest interactive dining experience that The Bronx Brewery has to offer," says Mark Drew, the director of Food & Beverage at The Bronx Brewery. "The Lab is meant to break down the walls within the brewery so our guests can be a part of the brewing process."

Here's a peek inside:

Photograph: courtesy The Bronx Brewery

Photograph: courtesy The Bronx Brewery