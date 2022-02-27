Time Out Says

Lean into winter by heading up to this super cool spot in Dumbo called the Polar Lounge.

Harriet’s Rooftop on the 10th floor of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge has transformed into a winter oasis with a glacial landscape of carved ice sofas, stools and tables by Okamoto Studio and a menu of cocktails served in ice glasses. It's only made cooler by incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. Since the lounge is on the rooftop in the dead of winter, 1 Hotels partnered with Moose Knuckles to provide luxury coats for visitors to borrow for their time outside.

A VIP table entry ($200 or $50 per person) includes table service at one of the premium ice lounges with a skyline view and offers each guest a complimentary cocktail served in an ice glass (make sure to bring gloves!) and a caviar amuse-bouche, sustainably sourced from Pearl Street Caviar. General Admission entry ($25) includes access to the standing area and offers each guest a complimentary cocktail served in an ice glass. 1 Hotels has also partnered with Oceanic Global, a non-profit aimed to protect the oceans. A percentage of proceeds from The Polar Lounge will benefit Oceanic Global’s educational programs and industry solutions.

The Polar Lounge is open to the public starting Friday, January 21 until the end of February.