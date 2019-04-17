Thirsty Thirsty: FLORA

THIRSTY THIRSTY is a roaming natural wine event thrown by beverage expert, Alexis Schwartz. The idea is to make natural wines more approachable, pairing it with unlikely food combaninations and playful environments (past events took place at Dimes and the now defunct, Cafe Henrie).

At this particular session, it's all about flora. Chef Jonas Offenbach of the famed Contra restaurant will provide bites and Fleurotica, a flower shop in the West Village, will create flora displays.

The $65 ticket includes six "real glasses" of wine and snacks. First pour will go down at 6:30 pm sharp at Lee's on Canal.

Tickets are available here.

Lee's on Canal is located at 175 Canal St 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10013.