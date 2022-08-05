Time Out says

Union Pool is back after a month-long closure due to a five-alarm fire that damaged the pool-supply-outlet-turned-music-venue in July.

Starting Friday, August 5, Union Pool will be back with drinks and on Sundays starting August 14, it’ll bring back its free Summer Thunder music series, featuring acts like Fred Thomas, Malcolm Mooney Band, The Sun Ra Arkestra, Joe Bataan and Sheer Mag.

Union Pool is one of the most loved small venues with its tin-walled main room, half-moon booths and snap saucy photo-kiosk pics. Bands strum away on the adjacent stage, while a spacious courtyard is packed with wooden benches to lure chain-smokers. Arrive early to kick back $5 cans, taps, wine and wells during happy hour (4-7pm during the week).