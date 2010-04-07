Embrace your inner Jack White (or your inner Jon Bon Jovi, if that’s more your speed) at this divey Chinatown karaoke joint, where middle-aged men share the mike with indie-rockers. The drinks—try the house “Hawaiian Punch,” a bracing mix of eight liquors, three juices and grenadine—kick in quickly, so nobody will notice if you sing off-key. Karaoke begins at 8pm daily.