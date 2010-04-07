Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Winnie’s

Winnie’s

Bars, Dive bars Chinatown & Little Italy
5 out of 5 stars
(1user review)
Winnies
Photograph: Sean Ellingson Winnies

Embrace your inner Jack White (or your inner Jon Bon Jovi, if that’s more your speed) at this divey Chinatown karaoke joint, where middle-aged men share the mike with indie-rockers. The drinks—try the house “Hawaiian Punch,” a bracing mix of eight liquors, three juices and grenadine—kick in quickly, so nobody will notice if you sing off-key. Karaoke begins at 8pm daily.

Posted:

Venue name: Winnie’s
Contact:
Call Venue 212-732-2384
Address: 58 E Broadway 2nd FL
New York
10002
Opening hours: Noon–4am
Transport: Subway: J, Z, M, N, Q, R, 6 to Canal St
Price: Average drink: $6. Cash only
Do you own this business?
Static map showing venue location

Average User Rating

5 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:1
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|1
1 person listening
View all reviews