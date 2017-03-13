12 over-the-top NYC date ideas inspired by The Bachelor

Fact: Part of the fun of watching The Bachelor is making fun of the The Bachelor.

From the elaborate entrance stunts (we’re looking at you, shark-dolphin girl) to the completely ridiculous dates, there’s just so much good material. Who could forget the fake wedding on Ben Flajnik’s season or the “haunted” Louisiana plantation where current Bachelor Nick Viall had a group date?

Whether you love or love to hate the reality TV series, you have to admit these extravagant outing achieve their goal: wowing whichever lucky contestant gets that coveted one-on-one. Take inspiration from the Bachelor franchise with these 12 over-the-top date ideas in NYC. Even though Chris Harrison won’t be available to host, it’s a pretty safe bet that your special someone will accept your rose.

Sip cocktails on the William Vale’s rooftop bar

A rose ceremony really did happen here on the most recent season. Viewers will recognize the towering Brooklyn hotel from the episode that sent fan fave Corinne packing. Head up to the 22nd floor to find the rooftop bar, Westlight, and take in sweeping views of the city with a drink in hand.

Soar over Manhattan in a helicopter

The number of helicopters on any given season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette almost rivals the number of roses. After all, a helicopter ride is a surefire way to get the suitors to cuddle up. If you want to sweep your date off his or her feet, book a private chopper to take the two of you sightseeing.

Fly to Niagara Falls for the day

Exotic destinations—also par for the course when it comes to this show. Unless you’ve got that producer money, though, you probably can’t afford to whisk someone off to Bimini for the weekend. Instead, fly up to Niagara Falls for the day. You’ll want to tour both the American and Canadian sides of the falls, so don’t forget your passport.

Tour Manhattan’s most famous movie locations in a vintage taxi

Jump in an old-school checkered cab to for an oh-so-Instagrammable tour of Gotham’s most iconic movie sites. Dying to see where When Harry Met Sally or Breakfast at Tiffany’s was shot? Just let your tour guide know ahead of time and he or she can customize the route.

Sip Champagne on a private Hudson River cruise

The Bachelor franchise producers love a good yacht. Sail off into the sunset with your sweetie on this private boat ride—it’s just the two of you and the crew. The two-hour excursion also includes a complimentary bottle of Champagne so you can toast your happy future together.



Find out if it really takes two to tango

Turn up the heat with an Argentine tango lesson. You’ll learn some seductive moves and spin your date around on the dance floor before sitting down to a candlelit three-course dinner. A long-stemmed red rose is included in the price of the ticket, because of course it is.

Spray paint your own graffiti

If you were really on a reality TV show, this is the kind of date that would have contestants saying “I feel like I really got to see a different side of [insert name here]. Our connection is so strong.” On this date, a working graffiti artist will teach you the basics of aerosol art before helping you create your own mural on a Manhattan side street.

Take a carriage ride through Central Park

Once the contestants leave the Bachelor mansion in L.A., ABC likes to send them off to random locales for sightseeing dates. In fact, the very first Bachelor Alex Michel actually took Amanda on a Central Park carriage ride way back in 2002. This package includes professional photography, because they would bring a photographer along for the ride on The Bachelor.

Surprise them with front-row seats to Hamilton

It’s a tried-and-true franchise formula: Take the contestant on a magical, once-in-a-lifetime outing to really set their heart fluttering. To shock and awe a jaded New Yorker, finagle tickets to the widely adored, notoriously expensive Broadway production of Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s explosive lyrics practically do the wooing for you.

Go sky diving over Long Island

Where would the Bachelor franchise be without adventure dates? Whether it’s bungee jumping, rappelling down a skyscraper or a flying in a zero-gravity plane, the producers have deployed this type of date over and over and over again. Get your date’s adrenaline pumping by taking them on a tandem diving excursion through Long Island Skydiving Center.

Soak in a wine bath, or try another eccentric spa treatment

You better believe that plenty of luxurious spa treatments have popped up on this reality show over the years. While there aren’t any natural hot springs nearby, you can create your own version of the spa date with one of New York’s most bizarre beauty treatments. Hopping into a vinotherapy bath spiked with red wine at L’Appartement Caudalie Spa would certainly fit the bill.

And for the final rose...

If your special someone seems as smitten as one of the 35 contestants on any given season of this reality show, then, in true Bachelor franchise fashion, it’s time to propose! (Note the sarcasm.) You can even hire your very own version of the Bachelor producers to plan it for you with this sunset marriage proposal package. Neil Lane diamond ring sadly not included.