14 Amazon Prime Day deals that every New Yorker should check out

Charge your laptop and get your credit card ready: Prime Day is here. Amazon’s one-day price-slashing extravaganza is back for its third year with discounts on everything from electronics to fashion.

As the name suggests, Prime Day is only available to Prime members. Luckily, non-members can still take advantage of the sale by signing up for a free 30-day trial. We’ve rounded up 14 deals that New Yorkers won’t want to pass up, but keep checking Amazon all day—the site will be unveiling new discounts every five minutes or so.

Find yourself wishing you had a robotic helper to set a timer, check the weather, play your music and give you a flash briefing on command? The always friendly Alexa will handle all of that and more. If you’ve already got an Amazon Echo, you’re in luck: Alexa users can get save even more on Prime Day by asking “Alexa, what are your deals?”

Keep all your essentials—ID, credit card, Metro Card—on hand with this ultra-thin leather wallet. It also blocks RFID scanning to keep your information (and bank account) secure.

No matter how often you clean your apartment, the day will come when you get up to use the bathroom and nearly step on some six-legged insect. This spray deters everything from silverfish to roaches using a blend of essential oils and vinegar.

There’s no way your tiny kitchen has enough room for an entire knife block. Save space by getting just one versatile chef’s knife for all your chopping, slicing, mincing and dicing needs.

Keep an eye on a shady roommate or inexperienced babysitter with this tiny camera that takes both photos and videos. You’ll feel like James Bond when you review the night vision footage.

This 12-inch cast iron skillet is the one pan to rule them all. Use it to sauté root vegetables, roast a chicken, bake brownies or cook almost any other recipe. Bonus: It holds heat much better than your average frying pan, so it’s also perfect for serving.

In a city this expensive, going out to lunch every day just isn’t sustainable. Save your hard-earned cash for something more exciting (cocktails, anyone?) and pack your lunch in these reusable compartmentalized containers.

This sleek, glass water bottle fits neatly into any bag, so you won’t go thirsty when the subway stops between stations.

No closet space? Say hello to your new best friend: stackable, collapsible storage bins made out of durable canvas. They’re perfect for holding T-shirts, books, towels and random junk—and they look good doing it.

This carry-all is just about perfect: The leather is soft as butter, it won’t ever go out of style, it’s just large enough to work for a long weekend and it’s a full $236 off on Prime Day. Take your pick of a dark chocolate brown, mahogany red, sunny golden brown or midnight black hue.

Tune out the subway performers screaming “It’s showtime!” and obnoxious train announcements on your commute with durable stainless steel headphones. The Jabra model is also wireless, making it even easier to listen on-the-go.

You probably don’t want to know what the previous tenant stored in your kitchen cabinets. It’s always a good idea to line your kitchen storage, and this non-adhesive will keep all your stuff germ-free.

These lightweight towels dry so fast that you’ll want to use them for just about everything: washing your face, drying the dishes or even dusting. Good thing they come in a pack of six.

Asics Gel Kayano Running Shoes for Women and Men

Quality running shoes for under $100? You can’t beat that—especially in a city that walks as much as New York.

Even the smallest New York apartment has room for a succulent or two. Display your plant babies in this stylish glass terrarium that doubles as decor.