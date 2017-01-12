15 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 13

Vogue Knitting LIVE!

Times Square, the obvious place to take your interests to an almost unhealthy extreme, becomes a veritable temple to knitting for a full weekend during Vogue Knitting LIVE!. Craft nuts can shop for patterns, hooks, needles and every kind of yarn (care for some bison or possum fiber?) at an international marketplace or check out dozens of classes and lectures catering to all levels of stitching mastery.

The Zlatne Uste Golden Festival

Brooklynites have flocked to this rowdy weekend of brass, horns and Balkan beats for 32 years, and this year’s edition should be as wild as any of its predecessors. Pace yourself for two late nights of dancing and drinking to the music of more than 50 bands, including the accordion-smashing funk crew Slavic Soul Party!, all-female Macedonian band Niva, and the 12-piece Zlatne Uste Brass Band. During dance breaks, head to the charshiya (market) to pick up fabrics and crafts, and try complimentary delicacies like bureka meat puffs and Vassilopita king’s cake. Pace yourself!

House of Love: Dance Party Sensual

Cast your inhibitions aside as you enter this psychedelic, sensually stimulating fun house. Within moments of walking in, you’ll be invited into secret rooms, BDSM dungeons, pop-up massage booths and blindfolded adventures. While the DJs bring the house down with synth beats, dancers of all genders strip onstage, jump into bubble baths and twirl down aerial installations. The party encourages free love, but affirmative consent is required. Costumes are also mandatory, so get creative.

90s Hip-Hop and R&B Sing-Along

Dust off your Reebok Pumps and make sure you still remember every word of Beastie Boys' Sabotage, because Union Hall is shutting down the baddest hits of the Clinton Years. Grab a ring pop and show off your moves among other die-hard fans of TLC, the Fugees and Eminem. The videos will be projected all night, so you'll be able to scream in delight when Michelle Pfeiffer shows up in her leather jacked in Coolio's "Gangster's Paradise" video.

“Woman as Other, Woman as Lover”

Gender studies professor and historian Jamie Warren leads a conversation on the implications of Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex.

Wasabassco’s Nasty Women

The brainy beauties of the burlesque crew Wasabassco come together for a riotous night of subversive striptease featuring the tassel-twirling talents of host Nasty Canasta, Jeez Loueez, Angie Pontani, Dangrrr Doll, Sapphire Jones and more. Look out for an appearance from the women of Lady Parts Justice, the collective of writers and comedians dedicated to defending women’s health care.

The Fuck Donald Trump Marathon

With what promises to be the most surreal (read: terrifying) of presidential inaugurations just around the corner, what better way to blow off some steam than by taking in over 31 hours of stand-up, storytelling and improv acts lampooning the incoming president? Individual show tickets are just $10, or grab a festival pass for $40 and laugh until you cry.

Sat 14

After-hours Tour of the World’s Largest Cathedral

This tour invites you to sneak around like you have an invisibility cloak in one of NYC’s most awe-inspiring churches. You’ll hike up St. Johns’s 124-foot spiral staircase, check out spectacular stained glass windows and sculpture, learn the secrets of the massive monument and end the night overlooking Manhattan from the church rooftop.

Lather On Presents a Soapmaking Workshop

Aspiring hippies can learn to make all-natural vegan soap at this two-hour class hosted by local suds masters Lather On. You'll walk out with two homemade bars, just keep in mind some "mildly hazardous" materials will be used, so bring gloves and wear old duds.

The Human Citizen Comedy Show

Bet Totushek and Koshin Egal host this twice-monthly showcase, which brings a stellar lineup of comedians from all over NYC under one roof. This week's one-year anniversary edition includes Aparna Nancherla, Jeffrey Joseph, Andy Sanford, Victor Vardano, Amber Nelson and more.

Sun 15

Pop Punk/Emo Karaoke

Take the mic and belt your favorite raging hits with accompaniment from the emo band Be Yourself. Proceeds from the night benefit Planned Parenthood.

The Freedom Party: 80s vs. 90s

The long-running rager hits Le Poisson Rouge for the peak night of the long weekend, with two rooms of wild dancing late into the evening. As always, you can depend on DJ Herbert Holler, DJ Cosi and Marc Smooth to deliver a solid mix of “strictly classic” hip-hop, rap, pop, funk, reggae and more.

Broad City Trivia

Think you’re a resident of Broad City? Grab a ferry from North Brother Island, study up on those Kirk Steele videos, and prove it at this intense trivia night dedicated to NYC’s baddest kweens. Reserve a spot for a team of up to four frands, and get there early: This showdown will be more packed than a rat party at Ilana and Jaime’s apartment.

“Where Do We Go from Here? MLK and the Future of Inclusion”

After 2016’s tumultuous election, WNYC and the Apollo Theater team up to revisit Dr. King’s final manuscript, Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? and assess the future of social justice. A multitude of activists and experts—such as New York Daily News’ Shaun King and Brooklyn NAACP president, L. Joy Williams—address a series of topics, including how we can all work together to create change.

Legends of Burlesque Calendar Show

The 2017 Legends of Burlesque calendar is here, and Le Poisson Rouge is hosting a gala affair to mark the occasion. The event's lineup is stacked with top-notch burly-Q talent, including Jo Weldon, Legs Malone, Bunny Buxom, Tansy, Jeez Loueez, Lil Miss Lixx, Dottie Dynamo, Miss Poison Ivory and many more. Hosting duties fall to the ever-enticing World Famous *BOB* and all proceeds from the calendar benefit the Burlesque Hall of Fame, a Las Vegas organization dedicated to preserving the history of burlesque.