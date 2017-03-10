15 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 10

New York Antiquarian Book Fair Park Avenue Armory; various times $25, run of show $20, students $10

If you’ve got a thing for musty old books, this is your fair, with literary works from approximately 200 vendors displayed inside one of NYC’s grandest halls. Look out for tomes dating back to the 14th century, including illuminated books of hours and other hidden gems.

Big Apple Comic Con Penn Plaza Pavilion; 6:30pm; $20–$350

Die-hard fans of comics, anime and genre that need a less-overwhelming alternative to the behemoth NYCC can head to this delightful old-school convention that's been running for over 30 years. Browse through bins and bundles of comics, meet actors from some of your favorite childhood series and meet legends like Stan Lee and Frank Miller. If you're down for some cosplay fun without experiencing severe agoraphobia, this may be the con for you.

Nerd Nite Littlefield; 7pm; presentations $10, trivia and presentations $14

This merry night of dorky drinking features boozy TED-inspired talks on a wide range of topics. Check out lectures on mechanical watches, turnt philosophers and other hyperspecific prompts. Show up early for some geekcentric trivia, during which you compete for prizes, like tickets to BookCon 2017.

Asia Week at various locations; 10am; free

A well-curated range of over 45 galleries and auction houses in Manhattan will be opening their doors to show off fantastic works of Asian art. Take on magnificent sculpture and statues from India, jewelry from Java, rare silk portraiture from ancient Tibet and more at this ten-day visual spectacular.

Midnights: Space Jam Videology Bar & Cinema; midnight; $8

Relive the Looney Tunes/NBA mash-up, which features one of the best soundtracks of the ’90s.

Sat 11

Holi in the City Stage 48; noon; $20, VIP $35

Wear white and brace yourself for four stories of rainbow delight as Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, hits NYC. Dance in kaleidoscopic ecstasy with hundreds of strangers while you get covered in tinted powders, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and live music. There’s no more cheerful way to usher in springtime.

Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon Museum of Modern Art; 10am; free

Wikipedia has become the ultimate bastion for knowledge when it comes to looking up historical conflicts, the ages of actors and how many awards they've won. But our current cultural go-to is written by shockingly low percentage of women. Bring a laptop and help correct the disparity by writing and editing new and balanced pages pertaining to art and women’s rights, and hear panels on feminism in the digital age led by writer Orit Gat, artist Reina Gossett and reporter Jenna Wortham. People of all gender identities are welcome to join the fray and change the face of Wikimedia.

Semitic AF: A Whole New Megillah Puri Party Space Heater Gallery; 6pm; free

Artist Ali Shrago-Spechler and composer Julie Hill host this interpretive night of songs, storytelling and interactive art based on the tale of Purim but reenvisioned in 2017 with Muslim protagonists. It’s certainly not your mom’s service.

Africa Now! Apollo Theater; 8pm; $24–$59

The Apollo teams up with World Music Institute for its fifth annual showcase of contemporary African musical pioneers. Get down to epic jams from the Congolese postpunk band Mbongwana Star, Mauritanian guitar master Daby Touré, South African soul goddess Tuelo, Nigerian Afrofunk DJ Nenim and more.

Punk Rock Karaoke Silent Barn; 8pm; $10

Belt out your favorite songs from Bikini Kill, Ramones and more at this fund-raiser for anti-inauguration protesters who face legal fees after their arrest.

Holy Trinity: Bey x RiRi x Nicki Brooklyn Dance Party Baby’s All Right; 11:30pm; $10

World, stop. Carry on. Prepare for a nonstop night of sweaty jubilation to the tunes of illuminati overlord Beyoncé, dark princess of pop Rihanna and rap’s reigning bad girl, Nicki Minaj. Philadelphia DJs Dame Luz and Wassup Gina bring this party to Brooklyn and spin remixes of hip-hop jams from TLC, Fat Joe and beyond. This is what you came for.

Burning Purim Man Analog BKNY; 10:30pm; $40, at the door $50

Analog BKNY embraces the joyous delirium of the West Coast desert festival at this insane night featuring DJs Juda and Matt Dubb, a red-carpet entrance and getups that leave nothing to the imagination.

Spice World Videology Bar & Cinema; 11:55pm; $8

In the immortal words of Scary Spice: “Blah, blah blah. And girl power. Feminism, do you know what I mean?” Quote along to everyone’s favorite slumber-party movie as the Spice Girls deliver self-awareness, camp and costumes in their feature debut.

Sun 12

NYC Cocktail Expo Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden; 1pm; $55, VIP $75

Now we’re getting warmer. Slurp your way through this craft-cocktail fest with drink tastings stirred by mixologists from, primarily, Queens bars like Sweet Afton and the Bonnie. Witness a cocktail throwdown to determine the best drinks of the night while you nibble SoCal-inspired bites from Pinks. Tip: VIP guests can try two samples from each vendor.

Social Sunday Pop-up The VNYL; 5pm; free

The fun-loving folks of Social Pop-Up take over the VNYL lounge for a day of live jams, cocktails, art and more. View and buy pieces from 15 local artists and craft makers, including arranged succulents from Loloplant, stationery from Annie Draws Stuff and leather shoes from Soma. While DJs Shami and Pere Suaña Viu blast relaxed beats, you can get your tarot cards read or receive a henna tattoo. You’re about to score a whole new crop of finds.