15 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 17

LUST: An Alternative Thanksgiving Lot 45; 7pm; $75, dinner and main event $125

No utensils. No inhibitions. Eat eight courses off of naked bodies at the sumptuous night of sensory stimulation, featuring witchy stage performances, Shibari bondage demonstrations, human candelabras, cuddle puddles and other enchanting diversions.

Generation Women Caveat; 7pm; $25, VIP $70

The Regulars author Georgia Clark welcomes five women whose ages range from their twenties to their sixties to share personal stories. This month’s edition boasts Orange Is the New Black’s Yael Stone and one of our favorite stand-ups, Shalewa Sharpe.

Holidays in the Himalayas The Rubin Museum of Art; 11am; free

Grab cool holiday gifts for your most enlightened friends and family at the Rubin Museum's shop, which is partnering with Sustainable Threads and Mingei Japan to bring you a fine selection of fair-trade handicrafts, books, toys and home décor. These special shopping days feature free gift wrapping, a 20% discount for Rubin members and a free gift with any purchase over $25, while supplies last.

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” 218 W 57th St; 10am; $30

The costumes. The getups. The Maggie Smith burns. Immerse yourself in the world of the post-Edwardian TV phenomenon at this show, which features more than 50 original costumes, along with Downton Abbey sets. Gawk at the table settings, authentic artifacts used on the show and more at this comprehensive show.

Let Me Break You Up: An Anti-Dating Gameshow UCBEast; midnight; $7

At this long-running exhibit of single persons’ vengeance at UCB, the unbeatable, unpredictable Carly Ann Filbin invites real couples to her own cheeky version of The Newlywed Game to see if their relationship is actually up to snuff. The couple with the fewest points has to break up. Good luck, and let the meltdowns commence!

Pulitzer Surprises Union Hall; 10pm; $6–$8

Did you know that anyone can nominate anything for a Pulitzer Prize? At this ongoing comedy show, former The Daily Show correspondent Eliza Cossio and Full Frontal writer Caroline Schaper invite comedians to perform their best attempts to score the prestigious award. Afterward, they interview an actual Prize winner, and at the end of the evening, you'll cast your vote for the best performance, which will be submitted for real. This month, they welcome Joe Rumrill, Mary Houlihan, Rae Sanni, Dan Chamberlain and Allie Goertz to vie for the prize, and they interview Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Sheri Fink.

Sat 18

NSFW Presents PlayDate at various locations; 10pm; single female $60, single male $120, couples $160

More than 100 open-minded members of exclusive sex-positive millennial society NSFW descend upon the social group’s four-story Brooklyn clubhouse for this opulent bacchanal. Whiles DJs JPatt, Tom Armstrong and Hard Candy spin trippy beats, you’ll be able to lose control at the hands of BDSM masters and sex educators like Goddess Aviva, Lola Jean and many others. Custom cocktails and light vittles keep you going all night. Location disclosed to members; register at the NSFW website.

Generations Exhibition Silent Barn; 6pm; $10

Celebrate the new magazine—which seeks to “reoccupy Brooklyn” through art and activism—at this dope launch party.

#Shopbleecker Shop Bleecker; 10am; free

What better way to support businesses with the holiday season upon us than with a shopping day in the West Village. During #Shopbleecker, Bleecker Street will turn into a shopping mecca with several merchants offering sip and shop events, free samples, mini-makeovers, tea classes, Pilates & gym classes, tours of the neighborhood and much more so stop by the #Shopbleecker headquarters at 359 Bleecker for more info. Over 80 businesses in the neighborhood are offering incentives for you to shop (from 10-40 percent off); raffles and giveaways will take place all day and all month long.

Tinder Live! With Lane Moore Littlefield; 8:30pm; $15

At this popular and critically-acclaimed show, host Lane Moore navigates Tinder onstage, swiping and messaging with help from other star comedians and writers. At this edition, Moore gets assistance from Janeane Garofalo. Expect big laughs and plenty of cringe-worthy moments when these two hilarious comedians plunge thumbs first into the wild world of online dating.

Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band Jazz Standard; 7:30pm, 9:30pm; $30

Talented drummer-songwriter Blade has worked with giants as diverse as Bob Dylan and Wayne Shorter. The frame of reference for his signature project, the Fellowship Band, is similarly wide. Fans of Bill Frisell's Americana-informed work will find much to love in this band's stirring, easy-rolling vistas, heard on 2015's Children of the Light.

Sun 19

The Unofficial Expert The Tank; 7pm; $10

Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington—two of the fastest, most ferocious comedians you’ll see this year—bring their uproarious podcast to the stage. Expect interviews with “experts” on topics like man buns, divas and sugar daddies, and whip-cracking reads of people in the audience. Hail to the queens!

Days I’ve Lived in New York: 211 Peoples Improv Theater; 8pm; $10

He's endured over half a year in NYC, and though he's braced for a bitter winter, has his sanity endured? In this delightful stand-up showcase, attractor of bizarre experiences Zach Zimmerman looks back on his most grim and glorious moments in the city so far, along with the wild circumstances that got him here.

Noel & Julia’s Wayward Brainchildren Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $20

On their award-winning indie music satire webseries Brooklyn Sound, Julia Mattison and Noel Carey play a host of pitiful musicians and producers with the commitment and wit of Christopher Guest's finest ensemble players. They bring their sharp songwriting skills and self-aware humor to this special night at Joe's Pub.

Power Couple: The Unleashing Union Hall; 10pm; $8, at the door $10

Maniacally funny best buddies and multihyphenate talents Matt Rogers and Sudi Green trade catty barbs through time and space in their new webseries. Catch screenings of three sharply-written episodes that see the duo take on some of history's most iconic—and usually disastrous—relationships. Between episodes, get down to stellar sets from Joel Kim Booster, Sam Jay, Catherine Cohen and Henry Koperski.