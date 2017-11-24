15 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 24

Dance Yourself Clean Baby’s All Right; 10pm; $12

Indie-pop junkies come together for a night of rapturous dancing at this monthly bash, which began in Seattle before expanding to Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Portland, Oregon. Lose yourself to jams from Purity Ring, CHVRCHES, Charli XCX, Robyn, Daft Punk, Empire of the Sun and, of course, LCD Soundsystem.

R & She NYC: The Queens of Hip-hop and R&B C’mon Everybody; 11pm; $5–$8

Get ready to get ur freak on to all of the greatest b-girls and brawlin’ ladies since the ’90s. DJs David Oh and Robi D Light want to see your 1, 2 step, as the infamous R & She party of London comes stateside for a night of TLC, Destiny’s Child, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Aaliyah and more. Wear your finest overalls to slay the game.

Throwback Friday House of Yes; 10pm; $0–$25

“All the hits of the ’80s, ’90s and now,” is no longer just a trite radio slogan, it’s an entire evening in Bushwick! The organizers of #TBF at House of Yes kindly divvy up the entertainment into themed rooms, each of which strives to emulate the childhood feeling of staying up late, eating junk food and playing video games in your best friend’s basement. Cosmo Baker and others work hard to serve up all the nostalgia you can handle, and throwback snacks keep you hopped up on sugar late into the night.

Kupferberg Presents: R&B Holiday Bash Queens College, Kupferberg Center for the Arts; 8pm; $59–$109

Talk about an R&B-throwback trifecta. K-Ci and JoJo, Ginuwine and 112 take the stage in Queens to deliver their most memorable jams. Get ready to sing and dance along—and maybe even well up a little when "All My Life" starts up.

#Holiday100 Best Friends Pet Adoption Best Friends Pet Adoption Center; 11am; free

Find a new furry best friend this holiday season at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center's #Holiday100 event featuring 100 hours of free adoptions. Be sure to check out the website for adoption requirements and hit the center's Soho digs and adopt a dog, cat or kitten.

mewithoutYou + Pianos Become the Teeth Warsaw; 7:30pm; $25

Eclectic Philly outfit mewithoutYou is yet another example of why emo is the new prog: the band holds forth in nigh-pompously wordy—yet impressively fervent—fashion on its 2015 offbeat post-hardcore opus, Pale Horses. Show up early for post-hardcore outfit Pianos Become the Teeth, whose recent single “Charisma” reveals a wonderfully melodic new trajectory for its upcoming Wait For Love. Veering even further from the band’s origins in the interstices of cinematic post-rock and brutalist hardcore, the song sees Pianos Become the Teeth moving into sleeker, more accessible pop-punk.

The Roast of Steven Spielberg The Creek and the Cave; 10pm; $5

If one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of all time injected hallucinogens and wandered into a Long Island comedy club, his hellish vision would resemble this gut-busting show. Some of Spielberg's most iconic creations—including the shark from Jaws, E.T., Oskar Schindler and Warhorse—rise from the cinematic annals to trash their maker. They're brought to life by Raanan Hershberg, Eli Sairs, Jeff Scheen, Jeff Arcuri, Django Gold, Carmen Lagala, Tommy McNamara and other bananas NYC comics.

Sat 25

The Big Lebowski with White Russians Videology Bar & Cinema; 6:30pm, 9:15pm; $20, the Dude ticket $100

“Obviously, you’re not a golfer.” Has it really been almost two decades since the Dude changed our lives forever? Watch the Coen Brothers’ classic about mistaken identities, nihilists and Creedence Clearwater Revival with a White Russian. You can also purchase the Dude’s sweater and sunglasses.

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition” 218 W 57th St; 10am; $30

The costumes. The getups. The Maggie Smith burns. Immerse yourself in the world of the post-Edwardian TV phenomenon at this show, which features more than 50 original costumes, along with Downton Abbey sets. Gawk at the table settings, authentic artifacts used on the show and more at this comprehensive show.

Arlo Guthrie’s Annual Thanksgiving Concert Carnegie Hall; 8pm; $12.50–$75

Every Thanksgiving, Woody's son Arlo hosts a big concert at Carnegie Hall, with family members Sarah Lee Guthrie and Abe Guthrie rounding out the band. Expect special guests, folk standards and more.

Sun 26

Boutique Bazaar: Sustainable Sunday House of Yes; 2pm; free

So you like this planet and its inhabitants, do ya? Head to House of Yes for a sustainable market chock full of handmade and vintage jewelry, crafts, clothing, textiles, costumes and more. It's shopping minus the guilt, plus a full bar. What's not to like?

Obscura Holiday Bazaar The Bell House; 10am; $3

At this time of year, you can’t throw a pumpkin spice latte without it landing in a pop-up holiday market. Of those seemingly infinite shopping havens, this one is definitely the weirdest—and we mean that in the best way. Peruse the most curious of oddities here, and look out for an appearance by model Laura Flook.

Satanic Bingo at Bizarre; 7pm; $7

Daubers at the ready. Kathryn Dunn hosts this devilish event in Bushwick featuring bingo, burlesque, sideshow performers and more. Enjoy the talents of Aneya Marie, Bee L Zebabe (from whom you can also receive a tarot reading) and Jack Sullivan. Get in on a bingo game for $5 and if the bingo demons smile upon you, you may even walk out with a prize.

Tarot Card Basics Brooklyn Brainery; 11am; $35

Learn the meanings of all 78 tarot cards plus their astrological links in this class taught by astrologer Russ Ross. No need to bring your own cards; decks are provided for use during the class. If you are so inclined, you can purchase one at the end to continue your exploration of this ancient divination.

#ADULTING with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos Union Hall; 8pm; $10

Prize gem of New Jersey Michelle Buteau and witty wonder Jordan Carlos invite Hari Kondabolu, Franchesca Ramsey, Dan Ahdoot, Dave Ahdoot and Ramy Youssef to give their most questionable advice on being a grown-up.