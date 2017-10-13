15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 13

Superstition with George Fitzgerald House of Yes; 10pm; $15–$25

House of Yes becomes a dark playground of gothic curiosities, as tarot readings, elemental dances, sacrifices, love ceremonies and other rituals unite a curious crowd. Deep house from George Fitzgerald, Lauren Flax and Sita Abellán fills the air with wicked excitement.

Into the Veil: An After Dark Exploration Green-Wood Cemetery; 8pm; $80, VIP $150; Use discount code “TimeOutGuest” at checkout

Take a rare nighttime trip behind Green-Wood's cast iron fence on this mini-expedition, sponsored by both the cemetery and Atlas Obscura. But there's more to this evening than just strolling through the cemetery's 478 acres by flashlight: Musical events, live readings, stargazing gatherings and other cool activities are tucked away here and there, ready to be discovered at your own pace. And there's a cash bar, too! Just think: you could dance and drink with the dead! (What, too morbid? It worked for Lydia in Beetlejuice.)

The New York Coffee Festival Metropolitan Pavilion 2pm; $30–$90

Beanheads rejoice! The third annual New York Coffee Festival grinds into the Metropolitam Pavilion for three days of brewed fun with over 100 innovative exhibitors. There will be unlimited free coffee, workshops and talks, street food, a barista competition, live music inspired by New York from The Coffee Music Project, an art gallery through the Coffee Art Project, giveaways, and much more. So wake up and smell the coffee at this three-day fest. For other festival happenings, visit the festival site for more information.

Cheers to Hope Pennsylvania 6; 8pm; $100

The Hope Gala, an annual fundraiser benefitting the fight against childhood cancer, celebrates its tenth year with its first-ever fall fundraising event. Dress sharp (semi-formal attire is required) and partake of an open bar, hos d'oeuvres, dancing, auctions, a raffle and more, all in the name of saving kids' lives. Not a bad way to spend a Friday night, we'd say.

Out by 10: Hilarious Storytellers and Newgrass Music John Strasberg Studios LCC; 8pm; $20–$25

Susan Seliger’s beloved storytelling night gives you a lot of bang for your buck: yarns from Unofficial Expert podcast cohost and killer NYC stand-up Marie Faustin and Moth StorySLAM champs Sandi Marx and Mark Pagán, entertainment from country music songwriter Cliff Westfall, an open mic after the main show and free wine. It’s an intimate space, so be sure to grab tickets early.

Sat 14

Open House New York at various locations and times; free

It's time again for Open House New York, the weekend-long festival where more than 240 fascinating sites across New York open their doors to the public. The incredibly popular two-day event offers glimpses into spaces that are usually off limits to the public, from sky-high rooftop gardens to palatial apartments. Many of the locations don't require advance reservations, but some do, so be sure to visit ohny.org beforehand.

Diwali Motorcade and Cultural Show Arya Spiritual Center Grounds; 3pm; free

Celebrate the spiritual victory of light over darkness at this lively celebration of the Hindu holiday of Diwali. Queens' West Indian-American community will go all out for its annual celebration with a Havan worship and offering ceremony at 3pm; a colorful procession of illuminated, fabulously decorated floats on Liberty Avenue at 5:30; and performances, food and clothing vendors, henna and more at the 8pm cultural show.

Punk Rock Karaoke Silent Barn; 8pm; $10

Belt out your favorite songs from Bikini Kill, Ramones and more (really, there are over 800 tunes to choose from) at this fundraiser for Third Wave Fund. Third Wave supports youth-led gender justice activism, a movement aiming to end patriarchy, transphobia, homophobia and misogyny, with grants and leadership development.

Party Like It’s 1999: That’s the Way Janet Goes Edition The Bell House; 10pm; free

It's been 20 years since Janet Jackson released The Velvet Rope, and you know what that means: popular throwback rager Party Like It's 1999 is celebrating Dunk like there's no tomorrow. Ms. Jackson has an ungodly number of hits, but expect resident selector DJ Steve to focus on her jams from the ’90s, like "I Get Lonely" and "If." Come join the rhythm nation.

The Return of the Party People: Britpop Dance Party Brooklyn Bazaar; 8pm; free

Return to the renaissance of moody ’90s U.K. bangers at this wicked fan jam. All night long, DJs spin the hits that define Generation X.

Sun 15

NYC Artisanal Sweet Treats Bazaar Grand Bazaar NYC; 10am; free admission

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s pretty hard not to think about all the delicious candy (walking into Duane Reade has never been more dangerous). So consider Grand Bazaar’s artisanal sweets market the grown-up version of trick or treat—no costumes required. Devour mouthwatering macarons, cupcakes, donuts, ice-cream sandwiches, chocolates and pies while browsing the wares of over 100 vendors. We’re getting a toothache just thinking about it.

Free Concert with Rachel Platten and The Wild Feathers Brooklyn Steel; 8pm; free

Ford Motor Company and Billboard are teaming up and visiting cities nationwide with intimate concerts featuring award-winning artists. Cruising into Brooklyn on October 15 will be “Fight Song” star Rachel Platten and The Wild Feathers playing a free concert at Brooklyn Steel, along with special guest DJ sets from Kehlani’s DJ Noodles. The show starts at 8pm but doors open up at 7pm. RSVP online for tickets to the show!

Buffy Trivia Videology Bar & Cinema; 8pm; free

Show up for five rounds of trivia about everyone's favorite supernatural drama. Grab your friends (up to four per team) and test your knowledge of the Watchers’ Council, demonology and bunnies in a clips round, a picture round, two general-knowledge rounds and a surprise round—plus a free round of drinks if you win.

Lower East Side Pickle Day at Orchard St; noon; free

The Lower East Side celebrates its history as NYC’s former Pickle District during this dope day of briny delights, featuring samples of pickles from India, Haiti, Malaysia and beyond, along with deli, bakery and burger vendors to balance out the green stuff. Enjoy live music, dancing and home-pickling contests to round out your day of sour indulgence. Orchard St between Delancey and E Houston Sts.

Harvest Fest and Pumpkin Patch Queens Botanical Garden; 11am; $12, children $10

While haunted houses and ghost tours pop up all over town, Queens is keeping Halloween classic with this day of frolicking in the pumpkin patch. Head to the Botanical Garden and smell the fresh fall air in the arboretum, pinetum and circle garden, then join the shenanigans at this fest where you can check out live music, join nature walks and learn hipster-ready crafts like pickling. Hit up food vendors and a beer and wine garden to enjoy a cider on the crisp grasses. If you get tipsy, fear not! The only thing better than a petting zoo is a drunk petting zoo.