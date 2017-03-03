15 epic things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 3

Women of Letters Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $20

This monthly literary salon invites notable women writers and performers to air their dirty laundry in the form of personal letters crafted just for the occasion. The March edition features Min Jin Lee, Ophira Eisenberg, Jo Firestone, Porochista Khakpour, Nancy Whang and Ivy Woolf-Turk.

ReelAbilities: NY Disabilities Film Festival at various locations and times; free–$50

With screenings, panels and performances at theaters around the city, JCC Manhattan's celebration of film depictions of the differently-abled is bigger and more diverse than ever. Check out films like Sanctuary, Kills on Wheels, At Eye Level and Spectrum: A Story of the Mind during the festival's packed week of screenings.

Stand Up Against Rape: Comedy to Recall Judge Persky Littlefield; 8pm; $15, at the door $20

A stellar lineup of comics—including Lane Moore, Marcia Belsky, Jena Friedman, Giulia Rozzi and more—gather to tell jokes and raise money for the Committee to Recall Judge Aaron Persky, who ruled on the controversial case People v. Turner at Stanford University.

Night at the Museum: Mark Leckey Closing Party MoMAPS1; 8pm; $15

Leckey's Containers and Their Drivers comes to a close with this after-dark soiree—fitting given the exhibition's focus on British nightlife. Sip cocktails, nibble tasty eats from M. Wells, groove to DJ sets and enjoy a "live activation" by Leckey himself.

Romeo et Juliette at the Metropolitan Opera House; 8pm; tickets from $27

On stage at the Metropolitan Opera through March 18, Roméo et Juliette, the world's most famous forever love story, is presented in four duets, including a never before seen scene in the tomb that does not appear in the original play. Young opera stars Pretty Yende and Stephen Costello bring Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher’s new production to life.

Wasabassco’s Science Fair The Bell House; 8pm; $20–$35

NYC’s most legendary burlesque troupe is making science even sexier with this strip-tastic event featuring performances from Dangrrr Doll, Michael Momentum, Minx Arcana, Penny Wren, Poison Ivory, Nasty Canasta, Sapphire Jones, Sydni Deveraux and Tiger Bay.

Sat 4

Annual Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk; 1pm; free

March your way over to Rockaway Beach for a pre-St. Patrick’s Day Parade the first Saturday in March. The Annual Parade kicks off at 1pm (130th St and Newport Ave) with grand marshals including congressman and respected community members. Early birds can attend a mass for peace and justice at St. Francis de Sales church (129th St and Rockaway Beach Blvd) at 10:30am.

Saturday Evenings at the Met The Metropolitan Museum of Art; 5:45pm; $50

Art and architectural historian Thomas Beachdel offers up insights into the museum's permanent collection and sneak peeks of new exhibitions in these monthly evening tours. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance and details of the tour are emailed to attendees the day before the event.

Svetlana & the Delancey Five: Swing for Spring—A Birthday Celebration Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $16, at the door $20

Joe's Pub becomes a high-energy stompin' and swingin' arena for one night as NYC darlings Svetlana & the Delancey Five bring their signature brand of bold, brassy, big band performance to the stage. Shine your dancing shoes.

Treetops: Shark Attack! House of Yes; 10pm; $10–$30

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the dance floor, NYC art-party crew Treetops presents a shark-attack-themed dance party featuring Chicago house music legends Derrick Carter and Gene Farris. Also on the evening's DJ lineup: Justin Miller, Teddy Roosevelt, PONY, Ben Cormier, Joel Dubin and Dopeshoes. Don your finest beach attire, show up before 11pm for a free glass of champagne—and be ready for some surprises.

Badass Bitches Tour The Metropolitan Museum of Art; 1pm; $59

Like so many prominent art museums, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has shockingly few pieces by female artists on display. Still, there are plenty of strong ladies to celebrate in the art itself. This tour highlights the modern and historical nasty women responsible for some of the museum’s world-renowned pieces, whether they were the creators, muses or subjects. Smashing the patriarchy never felt so cultured.

Sun 5

Our President is a Disaster Relief! Joli Beauty Bar; noon; $50

Joli Beauty Bar is hosting a Clueless-themed event supporting the following causes threatened by the Trump administration: Planned Parenthood, ACLU, Dakota Pipeline and Flint Michigan. All the proceeds for the event go toward helping these organizations, so head to the East Village beauty haven for hair and makeup services, wine, a little meditation and a bake sale ad help the cause. FYI: Turn up rocking your best Cher and Dionne getup to snag a surprise from Joli.

The Gone Bazaar Part III Good Room; noon; free

Sip a cocktail, groove to live music, take in an art and video installation by artist Nicole Winkler and browse the wares of indie designers and vintage sellers like Theo Bucket Vintage, Haus of Jung, Perchance Press, Petite Tenue and Betty Barbs at the Good Room in Greenpoint.

Art + Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon Museum of Modern Art; 10am; free

Wikipedia has become the ultimate bastion for knowledge when it comes to looking up historical conflicts, the ages of actors and how many awards they've won. But our current cultural go-to is written by shockingly low percentage of women. Bring a laptop and help correct the disparity by writing and editing new and balanced pages pertaining to art and women’s rights, and hear panels on feminism in the digital age led by writer Orit Gat, artist Reina Gossett and reporter Jenna Wortham. People of all gender identities are welcome to join the fray and change the face of Wikimedia.

Big Brown Comedy Hour’s “Still Laughing Until Trump Deports Us” Show Comic Strip Live; 8pm; $15

The city's best Arab, Indian, Iranian, Muslim and Pakistani comics come together for a riotous evening of stand-up. This edition features Dean Obeidallah, Maysoon Zayid, Eman Morgan, Negin Farsad, Atheer Yacoub, Eman El-Husseini, Manvir Singh, Suzie Afridi and Feraz Shere. It won't just be their jokes making you feel good: proceeds from the show go to two charities that aid refugees, the International Rescue Committee and Smile.