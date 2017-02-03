15 fantastic things to do in NYC this weekend

A photo posted by Time Out New York (@timeoutnewyork) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Fri 3

Origami Class Q.E.D.; 9:15pm; $5

Learn an art form you can do anywhere—even on the subway. Origami artist and 3-D printing pro Alicia Lo shows you how to construct animals, buildings and other tiny creations out of paper at this fun and informative class. Materials are provided and beer, wine and snacks are available for purchase.

Winter Carnival at Bank of American Winter Village at Bryant Park; noon; free

Rooftop igloos are pretty cool, but an ice castle is way cooler (pun intended). Well, guess what? There will be a frozen fortress at Bryant Park Winter Village's upcoming Winter Carnival on January 27! The the formally weekend-only festival has been extended to a nine-day, frosty celebration that is jam-packed with entertainment including free curling lessons, a silent disco, a cozy sweater pup meet-up, an outdoor winter brew house and more. There’s even an "Ice Ball" where folks can don their fanciest attire and waltz (or, er, try to) on the park's ice-skating rink. Damn, winter isn’t so bad after all.

The Lumineers + Andrew Bird Madison Square Garden; 8pm; $34.50

The Denver-based Lumineers hit the road behind a second album, Cleopatra, of Mumfordesque, rootsy indie folk. On it, the band harmonizes through destiny-driven stilted chants, with Neyla Pekarek’s melancholy cello weeping alongside Wesley Schultz’s lovelorn lyrics. In its songs and trajectory, the young trio has melded assurance and catchiness to surge, ever so swiftly, to the top.

Birdland Big Bang Birdland; 5:15pm; $50, plus $10 minimum

Rob Middleton and Glenn Drewes conduct Birdland's resident jazz band, which weds swing-era glitz with a funky modern beat. The popular group tears up a myriad of classic and original tunes of the jazz, funk and Latin varieties.

Isaac Mizrahi: Does this Song Make Me Look Fat? Café Carlyle; 8:45pm; various prices

Fashion designer, Project Runway: All Stars judge and media personality Mizrahi ventures into singing with a collection of standards and pop songs, backed by a jazz band. The ebullient storyteller promises to distribute hand-me-down swag from his party-going career to lucky audience members.

Sat 4

Target First Saturdays Brooklyn Museum; 5pm; free

For this month’s edition of its free Saturday series, the Brooklyn Museum presents vocalist and percussionist Courtnee Roze, neo-soul and hip-hop duo OSHUN, DJs mOma, Rich Knight and Lola Chung, selections from Jinah Parker's choreoplay SHE and much more. When you're not taking in top-notch performances, learn ways to become more active in your community at the event's Community Resource Fair, attend pop-up gallery talks and get made into a comic book character at Black Gotham Experience's photo booth.

Midnights: They Live Videology Bar & Cinema; midnight; $8

In John Carpenter's 1989 sci fi satire, a homeless drifter dons a pair of special sunglasses and uncovers the force behind growing income inequality: an alien invasion in the form of wealthy yuppies, bolstered by billboards with subliminal messages like "CONSUME" and "WATCH TELEVISION." Nearly three decades on, this campy cult classic feels as relevant as ever.

Galentine’s Day Market Space Ninety 8; noon; free with R.S.V.P.

t’s okay to be anti-Valentine’s Day, but every woman should get behind Galentine’s—c’mon, what could be better than ladies celebrating badass friendship? Hybrid online magazine and recommendation site Passerbuys wants you and your tribe to spend an afternoon sipping complimentary drinks and munching on snacks by Ovenly, getting DIY manicures from FlossGloss as well as gratis hairstyling courtesy Amika. There will also be tarot readings by Cherelle, flowers by Aurora Botanica and more. The event is located at Space Ninety 8 (a.k.a. Urban Outfitters in Williamsburg), so this gives you a good excuse to treat yourself to a personal V-day gift. (We all could use some more self-love, dammit!)

Brew You Yoga The Bronx Brewery; 1pm; $25

Yoga and beer, together at last. Relax your body and mind in this one-hour Vinyasa yoga class, followed by a tasting flight of five Bronx Brewery suds.

NY Speed Dating Plus Singles Mixer The World Bar; 6pm; $35

Singles ages 30–39, close your apps and get some good ol' fashioned face time at this dating round robin. Once you've chatted up every eligible mate in the room, you'll register your choices and be notified of your matches within 24 hours. After the speed dating has concluded, stick around for a mixer where you can sip a cocktail and slow down with that sexy single who caught your fancy.

Comedy at Stonewall The Stonewall Inn; 8pm; $5, at the door $10, plus two-drink minimum

Chrissie Mayr hosts this monthly showcase of stellar queer and queer-appealing comics at the historic Stonewall. Get down to killer sets from Tim Dillon, Exiene Lofgren, Von Decarlo, Joel Kim Booster, Eman El Husseini and Josh Carter.

Tinder Live: Valentine’s Day Spectacular The Bell House; 8pm; $15

Comedian, writer and musician Lane Moore takes the stage in this critically-acclaimed comedy show to open up her Tinder profile, swipe left, message guys that pique her (and the audience's) interest and even call them live. During this special Valentine's Day show, Moore is joined by Naomi Ekperigin, Dan Soder and Amy Rose Spiegel.

Sun 5

Slippery Sundays Burlesque Slipper Room; 8pm; $15

Join some of the city’s most brazen burlesque divas, including Fancy Feast, Darlinda Just Darlinda, Gal Friday, Jo Boobs and Poison Ivory for a wicked night of dancing and drinking.

Super Bowl 51 at The Bronx Brewery; 5:30pm; $15

If you consider yourself the king (or queen) of pigskin, Clinton Hall will treat you like royalty on game day. The FiDi joint is offering a range of deals, including a First and Goal Package ($55 for two), which includes one bucket of craft beer cans and one bucket of food. Big spenders can opt for the 4th and Inches ($220) deal, which comes with three beer and food buckets for six people. If your team is playing and all you want to do is drink, you can pay $65 for unlimited brews through the duration of the game.