15 fantastic things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 17

Little Cinema: Romeo + Juliet House of Yes; 7pm; $30

Two households, both alike in dignity, come to tear the roof off at House of Yes for a bananas immersive viewing of Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 pop spectacle, starring the angelic youths Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio. Witness live ballet and aerial performances synced to the film, and get down at an after-party inspired by the legendary soundtrack.

Truly Madly Deeply Fula Lounge; 10pm; $10 suggested donation

Browse sex toys from Unbound, Dame Products, Spectrum Boutique and more at this ’90s-themed party hosted by dating collective It's Not Personal. Tunes come courtesy of DJs Wamoo and Amelia Holt and painter Ashley Yang-Thompson will be making art throughout the night. Your sex life isn't the only thing that will benefit from this soiree: proceeds go to RAINN, the largest anti–sexual violence non-profit in the U.S.

Mikey Carubba & Friends Perform Alanis Morisette’s Jagged Little Pill American Beauty; 10pm; $12–$15

A stacked lineup of NYC’s rock & roll acts perform Morissette’s seminal 1995 album in its entirety, with proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood.

AMCONYC NYFW Official After Party R.S.V.P. for location; 10pm; $30

Are you itching to attend an exclusive New York Fashion Week party with celebrity guests, live music performances and chic style bloggers? Fashion powerhouse AMCONYC is giving you the opportunity to rub elbows with industry experts, designers and models during its post-NYFW late-night rager. The location of the bash is hush-hush. R.S.V.P. for more details.

Karaoke Tremendous Union Hall; midnight; free

You’ll hear no dreary renditions of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” or Adele’s “Someone Like You” at this high-energy karaoke dance party from DJ and producer Lord Easy and comedy rapper Sir Jarlsberg. Show up and enter a no-judgment zone where anyone can sing and dance their heart out. We recommend Wham! and plenty of ABBA.

Harlem Fine Arts Show The Riverside Church; various times; $25–$50

The annual Harlem Fine Arts Show, which includes a fine-arts exhibition and sale, celebrates African-American art in all its forms. The opening reception hosed by Delta Sigma Theta (BAC) and Riverside Church Foundations salutes African-Americans in medicine with a champagne toast and live jazz, Friday focuses on youth empowerment, and the weekend’s events include a lecture and artist talk as well as a gospel brunch and a salute to African-American nurses.

Sat 18

Cupid’s Undie Run Stage 48; noon; $35

Embrace the bone-chilling cold by stripping down to your skivvies and running with other maniacs on this one-mile dash. Then head to Stage 48 and dance off your endorphins to win free prizes. The money raised benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation, so your bodily liberation is for a good cause. Plan your laundry days accordingly.

House of Love House of Yes; 10pm; $15–$35

Step back in time and cast your inhibitions aside as you enter this sensually stimulating pleasure den. Within moments of walking in, you’ll be invited into secret rooms, medieval BDSM dungeons, pop-up massage booths and a vintage strip club. While David Hohme, NSR and Haruka bring the tunes, dancers of all genders strip onstage, jump into bubble baths and twirl down aerial installations. The party encourages free love, but affirmative consent is required. Costumes are also mandatory, so get creative.

Roe v. Wade: Four Decades Later New-York Historical Society; 9am; $48

Celebrated journalist Linda Greenhouse, Yale Law School dean Robert Post and NYU School of Law professor Kenji Yoshino examine the landmark case and discuss why, over forty years later, it remains a source of heated debate. Show up at 9am for a continental breakfast; the program begins at 9:30am.

Wasabassco’s House of Deveraux Le Poisson Rouge; 8pm; $20–$40

Many NYC performers may claim to be glamazons, but none can touch Sydni Deveraux, the sequin-shaking burlesque bombshell with some of the longest legs in show business. The diva welcomes fellow muses from the fabulous Wasabassco troupe—including Nasty Canasta, Penny Wren, Nina LaVoix, Puss N Boots and more.

Sun 19

Interrogations of Form: Culture in a Changing America Park Avenue Armory; 1pm; single session $15, symposium pass $40

Park Avenue Armory kicks off its "Interrogations of Form" series with a day of discussions and performances examining issues of gender, race and citizenship in America today. Participants include author Ta-Nehisi Coates, pianist and composer Jason Moran, filmmaker Mira Nair, singer Toshi Reagon, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Nisha Agarwal and many more. The event is divided into three sessions, beginning at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm. Visit armoryonpark.org to see the full program.

Tribe: Art, Music & Community Bogart House; 4pm; Free with $20 donation at the door

Parties4Peace is a non-profit event production and fundraising group that unites people to create a culture of peace through dance, music and dance music. For tonight’s event they have joined forces with fellow event producers TRIBE, Deeper Purpose and Cut-Line to raise funds to support global initiatives in education, sustainability, equality and disaster relief. Curator Kelly Kellam has assembled a diverse “tribe” (heh) of artists including those from the visual arts such as Julian Thomas, Hey Mister, Chloé Louise Smith, Oussamah Ghandour, Cadence Hooks, Chloe Hooton, Jan Gerards and Sunny Quetzalcoatl to the aural arts with tunes from selectors like Michal Scheffler, Kellam, Seth Hosko, Carlos Chiesa v Lukas Bonaventura, Amir Telem v Nordvolk, Diego zk v aquarioxs and Mr. Kellam himself. Come out and support a good cause!

The Oscars Trivia Videology Bar & Cinema; 8pm; free

And the Oscar goes to... you and three of your friends, provided you truly are the Academy Awards junkies you think you are. Emerge victorious from five rounds of trivia and you'll win a round of free drinks and your team's very own Oscar!

Slippery Sundays Burlesque Slipper Room; 8pm; $15, at the door $20

Join some of the city’s most brazen burlesque divas, including Fancy Feast, Darlinda Just Darlinda, Gal Friday, Jo Boobs and Poison Ivory for a wicked night of dancing and drinking.

Party for Refugees at Insa; 11:30pm; free

Korean BBQ and karaoke joint Insa hosts a slammin' party and fundraiser in support of refugees. The late-night bash includes music by DJ Sasha Couture and free karaoke all night long. (Now's your chance to have the ultimate diva moment.) Although the kitchen is technically closed, sous chef Yong Shin serves up tasty plates of Asian nachos for $9. All proceeds from the night will benefit the International Rescue Committee.