15 fantastic things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 24

K2 Fridays Nights The Rubin Museum of Art; 6pm; free

The Rubin Museum of Art goes all out for its Friday-night celebrations. At 6pm, Café Serai becomes the K2 Lounge where you can enjoy Pan-Asian tapas and a drink while jamming to sets from Aya & Tyler and Brooklyn Raga Massive. Then try sound meditation with the Acoustic Mandala Project, participate in a "color your mantra" experiment with painter Sonam Rinzin and enjoy an extended tour of the museum's exhibitions.

AFROPUNK: The Takeover­­–Harlem; at various locations and times; $24–$197

Harlem shakes things up with a weeklong celebration hosted by cultural movement AFROPUNK. Join in on panel discussions, live musical performances, film screenings and comedy shows taking place throughout the historic neighborhood. Don’t miss: “Unapologetically Black: The African-American Songbook Remixed,” Apollo Theater’s tribute to black protest music, with special guests Jill Scott, Bilal, Toshi Reagon and others (February 25 at 7:30pm, $24–$179).

Emo Night Brooklyn Brooklyn Bowl; 11pm; $13

This banquet of angst, born in Williamsburg before moving to larger venues throughout NYC and even popping up in cities like Las Vegas and London, serves up the infectious, cacophonous jams that made high school bearable for so many millennials. Come ready to shout along to classic jams from Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Dashboard Confessional at this special Halloween edition, which is sure to have a big, lively crowd and a surprise DJ or two (previous guests have included New Found Glory’s Jordan Pundik and Yellowcard’s Ryan Key). Get ready to leave it all on the dance floor, including, probably, your voice.

Sat 25

Afropunk’s Unapologetically Black: The American Songbook Remixed Apollo Theater; 7:30pm; $33.50–$128.50

Hear songs of iconic black artists in a whole new way at this concert featuring Tunde Adebimpe (TV on the Radio), Bilal, Toshi Reagon, Staceyann Chin and more. With such a stellar lineup, not to mention creative and musical direction by GRAMMY-winning jazzman Robert Glasper, you can count on an evening packed with riveting performances.

“I Will Always Love You:” Whitney Houston Tribute Concerts Highline Ballroom; 8pm; $20–$50

Five years after Houston’s passing, Alice Tan Ridley and Ayanna Irish take on the diva’s greatest hits at this concert show.

“What Would Buffy Do? A Radical Feminist Seeks Answers from the Slayer” Brooklyn Boulders; 6pm; $25

Join professor Jamie Warren for clips and conversation on everybody’s favorite teen vampire hunter.

Hill Country Live: Roger Creager Hill Country; 10pm; $15–$20

Get ready for a little taste of Texas from Corpus Christi's favorite son, Roger Creager, as he brings his own brand of country music to Hill Country Barbecue. With influences that include Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and even Frank Sinatra, you’re sure to get a unique and fresh blend of country music that's sure to hit all the right notes.

The Art of Storytellin: Outkast Tribute Party Baby’s All Right; 11pm; $10

Belt out “Caroline!” and dance like a maniac to “Hey Ya!” “Ms. Jackson” and more at this buck-wild celebration, which strictly features songs from Big Boi and Andre 3000.

The Live Life No Resolutions Party The Bronx Brewery; 7pm; $35

If you're looking for a beer to satisfy your New Year's Resolution, make no mistake - The Bronx Brewery's No Resolutions IPA isn't it. This beer is both a very complex and full-bodied IPA with a heavy hop guarantee, but also a testament to their mindset this time of year - to live life making plans, not resolutions. So leave your resolutions at home, and join us for an event featuring some of life's greatest indulgences, featuring food from Mike's Deli of Arthur Avenue, hand-rolled cigars from La Casa Grande Cigars, and a performance from up and coming Bronx-DJ’s, Angel & Dren.

R.I.Party Brooklyn Night Bazaar; 8pm; free

The Angels (Ellie Fallon, Kat Imperial and Ashley Sabol) serve up dark, synth-laden tunes at this creepy dance party that goes down every other Saturday night at the Brooklyn Night Bazaar.

Sun 26

Sunday Sessions: Between 0 and 1, Remixing Gender, Technology and Music MoMA PS1; 3pm; $15–$30

This three-part installment of MoMA PS1's weekly series presents performances, talks, screenings and workshops exploring the relationship between gender-nonconforming identities, technology and electronic music. Featured artists include Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Terre Thaemlitz, Honey Dijon and Juliana Huxtable. Visit momaps1.org to view the full schedule of events.

Oscars Viewing Party on The Roof; 6:30pm; free

How does getting your nails done, sipping some of the finest spirits and snacking on tasty treats while watching this year’s Academy Awards sound? Pretty freakin’ great right? Well you’re in luck! This free event is taking place at the Viceroy Central Park Hotel’s rooftop bar, The Roof. Viewers can fill out a pre-ceremony ballot for a chance to win some awesome prizes.

The Big Oscars Quiz Thing Le Poisson Rouge; 5:30pm; $15, advance $10

Grab your movie-buff friends and head to Le Poisson Rouge for a night of film trivia from The Big Quiz Thing. The night kicks off at 5:30pm with a multimedia trivia show packed with Oscars factoids. Gear up to compete for improv classes, Insomnia cookies, Videology screening passes and more. Whether you win or lose, watch all the red-carpet and awards-show action while munching on goodies from the full food and drink menu, with chances for extra prizes from impromptu trivia during commercials.

Taste of Streep at Northern Territory; 7pm; free

We could all use Meryl Streep in our lives on a daily basis, so get your fix of Meryl before the show begins! The popular Instagram account Taste of Streep, is hosting an Oscars watching party at this popular Greenpoint bar. It’s free to attend, plus there might be some TOS giveaways for a few lucky winners. Fingers crossed that one of them is a coffee date with Meryl! (What? We can dream, right?)

The Sweet Spot NYC The Hall at MP; 6pm; $20–$25

Now in its 12th year, this “pop erotica” show that largely features performers of color is delivering wilder kinks than ever. Witness burlesque, male and female body art and S&M models, erotic poets and stand-up comedians, who will titillate you while you get down to some of your favorite hip-hop and R&B beats. Bring a date or come single for a stimulating night.