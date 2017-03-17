15 wonderful things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 17

St. Patrick’s Day Parade at various locations; 11am; free

No St. Patrick's Day in NYC would be complete without staking out a spot at this parade, which makes another glorious march up Fifth Avenue. (The event is even older than the United States; it was started by a group of homesick Irish conscripts from the British army in 1762.) More than 2 million onlookers are expected to show up for the annual spectacle. Fifth Ave from 44th St to 79th St.

St. Patrick’s Day Cruise Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises; 6:30pm; $49–$89

Celebrate St. Patty's Day on the Hudson with Coney Island Brewery. Sip tasty brews, nosh on complimentary potato croquettes, Irish nachos, smoked salmon bruschetta and corned beef and cabbage pinwheels and boogie to a live DJ set, all while taking in views of the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn Bridge—and avoiding the St. Patrick's Day crowds.

The Whole Bead Show Hotel Pennsylvania; 10am; $10 at the door (Good for 3 days); $7 with online purchase

Gemstones, pearls, crystals, silver, gold, vintage glass, charms, as well as chain, clasps and much much more. You will find every type of bead at this year's Whole Bead Show, a cash and carry bead trade show open to the public. Have an itch to design your own jewelry? Beads of every kind, from all over the world will be on hand for purchase. So if you have a yearning to load up on beads for that special project or craft, this is your event.

True North Concerts & Webster Hall Present Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy Webster Hall; 8pm; $20

A little fiddle playin' is coming our way courtesy of the world renowned and award-winning fiddle playing duo, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, as they take over Webster Hall for a St. Patrick's Day celebration. Playing hit songs off their fiddle album One, the real-life couple from Canada will bring their mix of country and Celtic folk music to the Village music institution for one night only so you might want to forgo the Irish pub for something with a little more flavor.

Peter Smith The Duplex; 9:30pm; $8 in advance, $12 at the door

A boundary-breaking performer who has made memorable appearances in Showgasm and as Catlyn Jenner in Katdashians! The Musical!, Smith takes the Duplex stage for a stunning solo show that mixes comedy, gospel, cabaret and personal storytelling. Like a superbeing created by Sandra Bernhard and Justin Vivian Bond, Smith shakes the audience to the core with their dry wit, warm positivity and sultry charms.

Laugh of the Irish Q.E.D.; 9:30pm; $8

Forget crowded pubs and green beer—celebrate St. Patrick's Day by laughing your face off at Q.E.D.'s comedy show hosted by Kevin Froleiks. The Irish comics on the lineup include Erin Lynn O'Connor, Kevin Michael Smith, Justin Flannigan, Patrick J. Reilly, Sinead Hennessy and Evan M. Williams.

Sat 18

Badass Bitches Tour The Metropolitan Museum of Art; 1pm; $59

Like so many prominent art museums, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has shockingly few pieces by female artists on display. Still, there are plenty of strong ladies to celebrate in the art itself. This tour highlights the modern and historical nasty women responsible for some of the museum’s world-renowned pieces, whether they were the creators, muses or subjects. Smashing the patriarchy never felt so cultured.

Thelma and Louise & Wild Turkey Videology Bar & Cinema; 9:15pm; $22

Ride through Texas and into the Valhalla of eternal badassery at this booze-infused screening of the 1991 classic. Tickets include shots of wild turkey and a coke, so by the end of the night, you'll be rowdier than Thelma robbing a convenience store.

Midnights: Kill Bill Videology Bar & Cinema; midnight; $8

Celebrate one of cinema's most flawless action heroes as Videology screens Quentin Tarantino's legendary saga of kung-fu, yellow jumpsuits and trailer park fights. Watch Uma Thurman take on the likes of Vivica A. Fox, Lucy Liu and Daryl Hannah (sporting a fabulous eye patch).

Wizard Fest 2017 Webster Hall; 8pm; $25

Troll! On the dance floor! Thought you ought to know. Get wild like you just passed your N.E.W.T.s at this Potter-themed bash featuring Quidditch beer pong and a chance to serve Rita Skeeter realness at the costume contest. Register online to receive a wand designated to your house and personality. Now go starch those dress robes.

International Women Artists’ Salon Dixon Place; 7:30pm; free

Keep on showing your solidarity and support during Women’s History Month at this special global salon. The multidisciplinary and cross-cultural evening features performances, literary readings and videos from badass women in the art world.

Wilco Beacon Theatre; 7:30pm; $55–$89.50

Jeff Tweedy and his band deliver four shows behind its tenth studio album, last year's cheekily titled Schmilco. The record acts as a companion to 2015's Star Wars—a more subdued collection of succinct pop songs that's reminiscent of frontman Jeff Tweedy's 2014 solo release, Sukierae. Expect a sprawling, deep set stuffed with classics like "Jesus, etc." and "I'm The Man Who Loves You."

Sun 19

Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade Prospect Park; 1pm; free

The British first conquered New York City right in Brooklyn Heights, and centuries later the Irish American Parade Committee still commemorates the 42nd anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn (as many of the committee members’ forefathers were involved in that war) and celebrates Irish-American contributions to New York City. At 12:45pm, the procession also honors the heroes and victims of 9/11.

The Brooklyn Meatball Takedown Brooklyn Bazaar; 2pm; $20

Amateur cooks go head-to-head in a saucy contest over the ultimate meatball. Taste your way through the offerings—previous bashes included Wellington-inspired, sriracha and salmon varieties, served in buns, on sticks and soaked in Grandma's tomato sauce. With 30 teams rolling 250 bite-size meatballs each, it'll be a test just to taste them all.

Sunday Night Live Broadway Comedy Club; 9pm; $10–$20, plus two-drink minimum

For nearly a decade, this weekly showcase has featured a mix of rising club comics and stand-ups. Every Sunday, host Jamie Roberts welcomes guests including regulars on MTV, HBO and Comedy Central, local up-and-comers and everyone in between.