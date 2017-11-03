15 wonderful things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 3

Gotham Storytelling Festival Kraine Theater; $16

This fourth annual fest hosted by FRIGID New York features yarn-spinning shows like Queer Memoir and the Dead Parents Club alongside solo shows from top tellers, including 20-time Moth Story Slam winner Adam Wade, author Jamie Brickhouse and comedian Lucie Pohl.

Amazing Grace: A Grace Jones Dance Party C’mon Everybody; 11pm; $8

Revel in the glory of the inimitable singer, supermodel and actress when DJ Manchildblack serves up hits, album cuts and remixes to an enthusiastic crowd. The night also features live performances from Monstah Black and special guests.

The Shins Kings Theatre; 7pm; $45

Though this indie institution has undergone fundamental transformations in recent years, there's no mistaking the essential Shins-iness of the band's latest Heartworms: Once again we find James Mercer pondering life’s big questions in long-lined vocal melodies floating over jangly, detailed guitar-pop arrangements.

Sat 4

Reggae Retro 1st Saturdays Party Littlefield; 11pm; $15–$20

Since 2002, Reggae Retro has delivered authentic, crowd-pleasing reggae jams to Brooklyn’s die-hard fans. Head to Littlefield to hear classics by Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Dennis Brown and more. DJs Jase and Silence keep the beats rolling late into the night.

Fall Forest Weekends New York Botanical Garden; various times; $28; seniors and students $25; children 2-12 $12, children under 2 free

Experience the colors of the season in the New York Botanical Garden's Thain Family Forest, a 50-acre thicket that boasts sweet gums, whose star-shaped leaves turn red and purple as autumn progresses, and tulip trees and hickories that display vivid golden yellows. During this annual series, gratis guided tours will point out seasonal foliage and birds, as well as offer free canoe trips, courtesy of the Bronx River Alliance.

Twin Peaks Burlesque: The Return! Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 11:30pm; $15–$20

David Lynch lovers the Pink Room have taken on Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire and more, and now they return to Joe's Pub to present their latest Lynchian striptease. This 90-minute show pays tribute to the mind-bending revival, featuring host Schaffer the Darklord and performers Anna Copa Cabanna, Bunny Buxom, Foxy Vermouth, Francine "The Lucid Dream," Minx Arcana and more.

Frances Ha with Belvedere Vodka Videology Bar & Cinema; 10pm; $20

Bring your best buddy/soul mate and witness Greta Gerwig’s breakout turn as a prancing paragon of millennial neurosis.

Target First Saturdays Brooklyn Museum; 1pm; free

Every month, Brooklyn Museum opens its doors for a free day of talks, performances, art workshops and curator-led tours of exhibitions. Enjoy a showcase by Brooklyn Dance Festival; catch a screening of Strike with a live score; and get down to music from Ian Friday and Phony Ppl.

Many Lives, Many Masters Javits Center; 10am

Author and psychotherapist Brian L. Weiss leads this spiritually liberating workshop on past life regression therapy.

Hustle Fest: A Summit for the Self-Employed Thoughtworks; 11:30am; $40

Take your freelance game to the next level at this fest offering workshops ike "Tackling Your Taxes," "Negotiating Your Rate" and "Standing out in the Freelance Economy." The day concludes with a happy hour sponsored by Brooklyn Brewery, so you can do some networking and walk out with new skills and connections.

CROSSFADE: A Mashup Halloween Costume Function Mister Rogers; 8pm; free

Get clever at this post-Halloween costume party that encourages folks to dress up like James Bondage and Michael Jackson Pollock. Music comes by way of DJs Who Girl and Smusch, with performances from Gemma Bubblegum and DD.

Sun 5

Who Let Who Let the Dogs Out Out Ace Hotel New York; 7pm; $10

Artist Ben Sisto is the world's leading expert on "Who Let the Dogs Out," as evidenced by his collection of over 250 pieces of memorabilia and artifacts. In this multimedia presentation, he tells the stories of musicians, lawyers and fans from all around the world, shining a light on the origins of that catchy pop abomination you're ashamed you can't stop yourself from singing along to.

Louis Vuitton New York Exhibition; 10am; free

We may be biased, but New Yorkers are the savants of style (and have been for many years), which is why we can appreciate a fashion house that has styled many generations. Luxury brand Louis Vuitton, for instance, certainly has elevated and changed the material world since its debut in 1854, as presented in the French-born company’s new exhibition: “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez.” Located at 86 Trinity Place, guests are welcome to experience the rich history by viewing and interacting with various artifacts (from 1854 to 2017) sourced by historian Oliver Saillard. Wander through all three-levels of the exhibition to discover the brand’s past collaborations as well as trunks and luggage of years’ past. To reserve your spot, see their website here.

“Veiled Meanings: Fashioning Jewish Dress” The Jewish Museum; 11am; $15

Learn the history behind looks from Jewish communities of the 18th to 20th centuries in Ethiopia, Italy, Greece, Tunisia, Iraq, Germany and many more countries at this sumptuous exhibition from the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

Waxahatchee White Eagle Hall; 7pm; $16

Katie Crutchfield’s roots lie in the DIY punk scene, but via her solo project, Waxahatchee, she’s developed a talent for mixing confessional lyrics and irresistible hooks. Here she supports a new record, Out in the Storm, which abandons any ties with her initial lo-fi stylings in favor of a sparkling clean production sheen.