15 wonderful things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 10

Madonnathon Rockbar; 9pm; $5

Make sure you stretch at home before this celebration of the Material Girl, where fans express themselves to Madonna jams all night long. Dress yourself up in your favorite Madge-inspired look (lace is always in season) to win prizes and attract your lucky star on the dance floor. This edition celebrates the release of Jeannie Buxos new Madonna photobook, Madonna Live.

Daybreaker NYC The Gilded Lily; 7pm; $25

Blast your workday with a surge of endorphins at this early-morning dance party, which comes with complimentary coffee, juice and bites.

TBS Comedy Hub at New York Comedy Festival Public Hotel; 3pm; free

Chill out in the Public Hotel at this free outpost of dope screenings, shows and podcast recordings. Catch some of the city’s best comedy podcasts like Unhireable (Thu 9 4–5pm), Fresh Batch with Michelle Collins (Thu 9 7–8pm) and Misandry with Marcia and Rae (Sat 11 5–6pm) at intimate live recordings.

Sat 11

Fall Forest Weekends New York Botanical Garden; 10am; $28

Experience the colors of the season in the New York Botanical Garden's Thain Family Forest, a 50-acre thicket that boasts sweet gums, whose star-shaped leaves turn red and purple as autumn progresses, and tulip trees and hickories that display vivid golden yellows. During this annual series, gratis guided tours will point out seasonal foliage and birds, as well as offer free canoe trips, courtesy of the Bronx River Alliance.

Comic Arts Brooklyn Pratt Institute; 11am; free

Hundreds of independent comic-book creators crash Pratt Institute for a day to celebrate the medium’s most experimental new works. Attend talks by Eisner Award winner Chris Ware, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters author Emil Ferris and other alternative stars—and check out books and art from boundary-pushing new names.

The Girlboss Rally NYC Industria; 8am; $350–$700

Who runs the world? Show up for talks from kickass femmes at this daylong event featuring leading women from companies like Hearst, GE, Planned Parenthood, A&E Networks, Sirius XM, Revlon, Teen Vogue and Bumble. Tickets include breakfast and lunch, head shots, a gift bag, access to all of the Girlboss Rally talks online and an invite to Girlboss' private Facebook group. Get ready to be inspired.

Freelance Basics Q.E.D.; 3pm; $15

Gig economy, here we come. Freelance creatives, learn how to market your skills, manage clients, get health insurance and more at this class taught by art director and consultant Barak Ziv.

Clash of the Carters Yoga The Gowanus Experiment; 5:30pm; $25

Master instructor Keri Setaro and DJ Lee Mars bring the best beats of Bey and Jay to this bangin’ yoga flow.

Comedy at Rockwood Music Hall; 11pm; $15–$20

No topic is off-limits at this bawdy night of laughs held in a classy downtown joint. Buddies and comedic fireballs Abby Feldman and Camille Theobald and darling pianist Henry Koperski welcome a stellar lineup of stand-ups to share sets, which they then convert into totally bonkers improvised songs.

Party of Two The Pleasure Chest; 7:30pm; $8

Dating in New York isn't always as darling as it seems in the movies. Fortunately, the ferocious duo of Vanessa Valerio and Anita Flores have arrived to reclaim justice for survivors of grim Grindr encounters, pitiful Tinder dates and merciless ghostings. A roundup of comedians including Marcia Belsky, Katie Haller, Christian Polanco and Gianmarco Soresi share stories of shame, loneliness and first dates gone terribly wrong at this benefit for the Hispanic Federation in service of Puerto Rican hurricane relief.

Sun 12

Sex and the City Trivia with Liza Treyger Littlefield; 7:30pm; $7–$10

The hilarious host welcomes comedians Jo Firestone, Joyelle Nicole and Will Miles to lead trivia on Post-it breakups, Manolos and that time Miranda had braces.

Grilled Cheese Meltdown 849 Sixth Ave; 12:30pm, 4:30pm; $35, VIP $45

Taste your way through the best grilled cheese sandwiches the city has to offer at Time Out New York's annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown. We've challenged New York's top cheese connoisseurs to come up with creative takes on this classic comfort food. It’s an event your taste buds and arteries won’t soon forget!

The Poetry Brothel House of Yes; 8pm; $40

House of Yes transforms into a literary bordello at this sultry event featuring live jazz, burlesque, vaudeville, aerial performances, fortune-tellers and more. While lounging on beds and chaise lounges, poets offer their verses throughout the evening, seducing you with the spoken word. This month’s celebration of tarot reading features a coterie of alluring fortune-tellers.

Dead & Company Madison Square Garden; 7pm; $75–$525

More than fifty years after forming the Grateful Dead, longtime members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir are still out there truckin'. As Dead & Company, the crew teams up with Allman Brothers bassist Oteil Burbridge and ax slinger John Mayer to bring its exploratory jams and time-tested Americana to the masses.

Kelela Bowery Ballroom; 8pm; $22.50

This innovative R&B singer's 2013 mixtape, Cut 4 Me, carved a distinctive niche via the interplay between her soulful vocals and the album's eclectic production, which pulled from underground club sounds. Here she expands upon that project, refining her songwriting skills with meticulous detail and a cinematic narration of her triumph of self.