18 photos of dogs getting pretty AF before the Westminster Dog Show

Damn, those tails look fierce! The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicked off in NYC this past weekend, but the competition is just getting started!

We sent our photographers to the scene at Piers 92/94 where many pups are getting primped and fluffed before competing in a wide-array of categories at Madison Square Garden (for more details on the judging, click here.)

Some of the breeds you'll see below include a Welsh Corgi, Dachshund, Standard Poodle, Old English Sheepdog, Puli, Australian Shepherd, Bichon, French Bulldog, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Borzoi and more. Regardless of which breed you're rooting for, one thing is certain: They're all cute AF. Take a look.

Photographs: Lauren Spinelli and Kelsey Dubinsky