  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

18 photos of dogs getting pretty AF before the Westminster Dog Show

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 1:34pm

18 photos of dogs getting pretty AF before the Westminster Dog Show
Photograph: Kelsey Dubinsky

Damn, those tails look fierce! The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicked off in NYC this past weekend, but the competition is just getting started! 

RECOMMENDED: Westminster Dog Show guide

We sent our photographers to the scene at Piers 92/94 where many pups are getting primped and fluffed before competing in a wide-array of categories at Madison Square Garden (for more details on the judging, click here.) 

Some of the breeds you'll see below include a Welsh Corgi, Dachshund, Standard Poodle, Old English Sheepdog, Puli, Australian Shepherd, Bichon, French Bulldog, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Borzoi and more. Regardless of which breed you're rooting for, one thing is certain: They're all cute AF. Take a look. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Photographs: Lauren Spinelli and Kelsey Dubinsky 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht 713 Posts

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest