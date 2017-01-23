20 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Mon 23

NPR’s Ask Me Another

Host Ophira Eisenberg and house musician Jonathan Coulton challenge competitors (like Kathleen Madigan on Monday 30) to brainbusters in this NPR show.

Winter Antiques Show

History buffs can riffle through 70-plus booths of decorative housewares, furniture and tableaux at this vintage art and antiques fair, where you’ll find some luxurious and incredibly detailed paintings from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Swing Stroll and Dance Class

Dance through the birthplace of swing at this tour experience that requires some fancy footwork. Visit iconic Harlem dance institutions such as the Savoy, Alhambra Ballroom and Lenox Lounge, learn about the influence of Lindy Hop legend Frankie Manning and try your twirl at a dance class after the tour. Make sure your fox trot is on point!

Tight Ship

Local comics Sarah Lazarus and Daniel Lempert host this monthly night of stand-up, character comedy, interactive games and whatever else that will get a laugh.

Tue 24

The Dump! Open Mic Storytelling Show

The Creek and the Cave gives you eight minutes to rid yourself of some of your most ghastly memories at this cathartic storytelling event. With no prompts or judges, you can finally share your secret tales of summer camp heartbreak and music festival STDs among tipsy friends and fellow shameless storytellers.

Literary Death Match

The combustive, international reading series pits acclaimed and burgeoning authors against one another to perform their best material for chatty judges. Two finalists are chosen—on merit and “intangibles”—to duke it out for the evening’s championship. This month, Porochista Khakpour, Ashley C. Ford, Michael Cunningham and Daniel Alarcón face off for judges Heben Nigatu, Akilah Hughes and performance artist supreme John Leguizamo. Let the bloodbath begin.

Japanese Breakfast

One of our favorite rising indie-pop songwriters—Little Big League's ex-frontwoman Michelle Zauner—plays a free CLRVYNT magazine-presented gig. Expect her to showcase songs from last year's stellar solo debut, an emotionally charged collection of songs about traumatic loss bouyed by bubblegum sonic textures and memorable melodies.

Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisine

Historical gastronomist Sarah Lohman explores how ingredients like vanilla, MSG, and sriracha found their way into American cooking.

Porno Chic and the Sex Wars

Historian Whitney Strub depicts how the rise of pornography in the 1970s led to expanded cultural expression for the LGBT community and other so-called deviant communities in his new book Porno Chic and the Sex Wars: American Sexual Representation in the 1970s. Join Strub as he discusses the political and social influence of porn in its golden years.

Snap Impression Live!

New York comedians Andy Beckerman and Ramsey Ess host the game-show podcast Snap Impression, where contestants perform vocal acrobatics to see who can do the best unplanned impressions of celebrities, fictional characters and historical personages—performances that often devolve into nonsensical improv scenes. See the transformations before your eyes at the live version.

Giggles N’ Cream XI

Jesse Eigner hosts this sweet free night of comedy featuring Please Don't Listen host John Donovan and Victoria Hoffman of Babez In Boyland, plus Nick Milton, Nicky T Turner, Brendan Eyre and Jessica Kirson. Show up early to get a good seat (and dibs on the sherbert).

Wed 25

Brooklyn Loft Party

This variety show features comedy from Isaac Oliver, magic from the Great Dubini, country music from Reformed Whores and more.

Jason Diamond and Kevin Smokler

Fans of teen movie icon John Hughes join authors Diamond and Smokler for a movie-night-themed party featuring seminal ’80s movie clips, in celebration of Diamond’s new book, Searching for John Hughes.

New York Boat Show

If your life, your love and your lady is the sea, then you'll be more than satisfied by this five-day nautical convention, which features a vast variety of yachts, sailboats and more. Plus, you'll have an opportunity to sharpen your boating skills with interactive workshops, test the waters on land through a boating simulator and more.

Political TALE: Storytelling with Politics

Politics get personal at this edition of journalist and comedian Harmon Leon's storytelling night. On the lineup: The Daily Show field producer Jena Friedman, cab-driver-turned-comedian Jimmy Failla, Lee Papa (a.k.a. the Rude Pundit) and author Jeff Kreisler.

Comedians You Should Know

This weekly showcase began in downtown Chicago in 2008 and has since branched out to West Hollywood and NYC. The theme: local names who are about to make it big. Past guests have included The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. and Comedy Central regular Liza Treyger. Catch these rising stars in an intimate venue, while you still can.

Cigarettes After Sex + Libsyd Read

This hauntingly dreary Brooklyn shoegaze crew sounds like everything its name suggests: smoky, sultry and heartachingly intimate. Singer-songwriter Greg Gonzalez' dusky voice is the highlight of the band's gloomy sound, strolling lazily through washes of droning guitar reverb.

Let’s See, What Else?

Courtney Maginnis and Tom Delgado host comedians from Comedy Central, Adult Swim and more at this weekly laugh fest. The Jan 11 edition features Kevin McCaffrey, Liza Treyger, Geoffrey Asmus and Mike Cross.

Thu 26

Tainted Love: 80s Dance Party with DJ Jane ElizabethEvery month, DJ Jane Elizabeth revives gems from the annals of synth-pop, new wave, glam rock, old-school hip-hop and more at this party for fans who still want their MTV. This is your chance to tease your hair, paint on eyeliner and dance it out to Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Siouxsie and the Banshees and more.

Runnin’ On Empty

This monthly show hosted by Yotam Tubul and Lisa Franklin mixes up rising star stand-ups with new acts ready to attack the scene. This week they welcome Jordan Carlos, Anna Drezen, Dan Perlman, Gabe Gonzalez, Andrea Simons and Erin James to the stage. Some of these talents have been featured on shows like Inside Amy Schumer and Insecure, while others are just sinking their teeth into the live game. You won’t know the difference.