20 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Mon 13

Brooklyn Poetry Slam and Open Mic BRIC House; 7pm; free

BRIC—one of Brooklyn’s best hubs for performance art and exhibitions—hosts this packed night of stellar local poets. #Dear Twitter: Love Letters Hashed Out Online author Mahogany L. Browne emcees the proceedings, with fellow poet Jive Poetic handling DJ duties. This edition features L.A.-born Jamie Lee Lewis.

Asia Week at various locations; 10am; free

A well-curated range of over 45 galleries and auction houses in Manhattan will be opening their doors to show off fantastic works of Asian art. Take on magnificent sculpture and statues from India, jewelry from Java, rare silk portraiture from ancient Tibet and more at this ten-day visual spectacular.

Colossal Women Alamo Drafthouse City Point; 7pm; various prices

The Alamo goes all out for Women's History month with movies celebrating the queens of camp (Serial Mom), horror (Prom Night II), drama (The Color Purple), Sci-Fi (The Fifth Element) and beyond.

Gillian Anderson & Jennifer Nader New York Society for Ethical Culture; 7pm; entry with book purchase or Strand gift card

X-Files and Hannibal diva Anderson and journalist Nadel speak about their new book, We: A Manifesto for Women.

Irish New York at One World Observatory; 9am; $34–$75

NYC's 1,250-foot-high viewing point steps up its game for the St. Patrick's Day season with "Irish Pride," "Irish Pub," and "Passport to Ireland" packages, which offer guests chances to skip lines, enjoy free beers and gain access to private tours.

Kong: Skull Island Experience Madame Tussauds New York; 10am; Free with admission

If you've ever wanted to meet the king of the jungle face to face, here's your chance. Romp through the tropical foliage at Madame Tussaud's to marvel at an 18-foot, hand-painted animatronic Kong head, which took a team of more than 33 artists over two months to complete. Afterward, snap a photo with a wax likeness that's a bit easier on the eyes: leading man Tom Hiddleston.

Tue 14

Dudes Being Dudes Being Dudes The Footlight; 8pm; free

In this new world order of toxic masculinity, what could be better than a stand-up show featuring women and queer performers pretending to be straight dudes? The bro-ing out begins with host Alex Roach (played by Katie Compa), America's Scott Talent (Lauren Maul) and The Snatch Police (Calvin Cato), and features performers JiJi Lee, Claudia Cogan, Tarik Daniels, Bowen Yang, Katie Hartman and Kerry Overfab Coddett.

30 Rock Trivia Joshua Tree; 8pm; free

Actor announcement: Gather a team of up to four nerds, and show off how much you know about Mickey Rourke’s catamaran, Sabor de Soledad potato chips and innoventing at this event for fans who still cleave to Tina Fey’s sitcom-within-a-sitcom masterpiece. While you show off your knowledge, check out Joshua Tree’s stacked burger menu. You better hit Netflix and study up on all 138 episodes of the landmark comedy series, or you might feel the righteous lash of the Pranksmen.

Women in the Surrealist Movement Brooklyn Brainery; 8:30pm; $8

Other than the inimitable Frida Kahlo, few female surrealists achieved the same prominence as their male peers. This hourlong lecture highlights the complex, dynamic and sometimes mind-bending work of the women in the movement. A little rusty on your art history knowledge? Not to worry—the class will also cover the broader themes and aesthetic theories of surrealism.

CineKink at various locations and times; various prices

Films that celebrate sex and sensuality get their due at the 14th edition of this film fest, featuring stimulating shorts and features from around the globe. This year's gathering also includes a special 15th anniversary screening of the smoking-hot Maggie Gyllenhaal/James Spader BDSM classic Secretary.

Saving Washington New-York Historical Society; 10am; $20

Though First Ladies have never been granted a salary for their work, they've often played a critical hand in shaping the future of our country's culture and values. This exhibition explores the women who brought the Founding Fathers' visions to reality despite legal and society barriers. View documents, artwork, clothing and other artifacts from Dolley Madison and other often-overlooked presidential women, and learn how much of their influence still endures.

Salty Brine: Dean. Maybe Frank. Maybe Sammy. Pangea; 7:30pm; $20, plus $20 minimum

The outré actor-writer continues his terrific Spectacular Living Record Collection Cabaret series, in which he weaves classic pop albums into funny, perceptive tapestries of queer storytelling. This edition puts a Rat Pack spin on Radiohead’s OK Computer.

Wed 15

Tinder Live! with Lane Moore Littlefield; 8:30pm; $15

Survivors of New York's grueling online dating scene will find solace (and maybe a few right swipes!) at this hilarious show. Bring your troubles and your latest Tinder fixations for host Lane Moore to handle onstage with help from fellow sexperts Mandy Stadtmiller (sex columnist for New York Magazine and New York Post) and Sam Grittner (Playboy). In honor of the show's third anniversary, Moore will be sharing her all-time favorite Tinder profiles and messages over the years. Brace yourselves!

Open Gallery San Damiano Mission; 1pm; pay what you can

Immerse yourself in these open gallery events offering an array of experiences including meditation hours with live musicians like Josephine Wiggs, open mics, artist talks and film screenings. The events are part of multi-media arts festival Sanctuary.

Mad Max: Fury Road Nitehawk Cinema; 7:15pm; $30

To launch Why I March, a collection of images from Women's Marches around the world, Abrams Books is kicking things off with a bang. Witness the epic glory of a bald Charlize Theron beating the crap out of Tom Hardy, orange-tinted misogynist despots and everyone in between in the 21st century's best action film. Admission includes a copy of the book, and some proceeds benefit the Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, Transgender Law Center and The Council on American Islamic Relations.

First Tim Out: A Variety Show Le Poisson Rouge; 8pm; $5–$8

Ready to take your stand-up routine from the bathroom mirror to the stage? You'll be hard pressed to find a more supportive environment than this recurring variety show where comedians, musicians, dancers, storytellers, jugglers and more get on stage for the very first time. Apply to perform at the show, or just come to applaud promising creatives and wish them many happy returns.

Green Day + Against Me! Barclays Center; 8pm; $45

From its scrappy start on the Bay Area punk-revival scene, Green Day, the long-running trio of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, has shown that it's possible to hit the highest heights—including the practically unthinkable, a Broadway musical—without sacrificing integrity. The band plays in support of a new disc, Revolution Radio, with power-frontwoman Laura Jane Grace's always insurrectionary punk troupe Against Me!.

Thu 16

Matzo: 35 Recipes for Passover and All Year Long Dean & DeLuca; 6pm; free

Just in time for Passover season, chef David Kirschner shares some of his unreal matzo-based recipes (with yummy samples) from his new book, and discusses his cooking technique with Saveur's Adam Sachs.

Mesopotamian Mythology Brooklyn Brainery; 8:30pm; $10

If you have never heard of the god Tempestuous Inanna the original femme fatale or of the monster-slaying Ninurta than perhaps you should take this exciting class in Mesopotamian mythology. The general introduction course will take you through the myths and legends of what we know today as Iraq.

Bookbinding for Zinesters Quimby’s Bookstore NYC; 7pm; free

Purgatory Pie Press hosts this zine-making workshop at Brooklyn's newly-opened lit haven, Quimby's Bookstore.