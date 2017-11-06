20 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Mon 6

Miss Manhattan Non-Fiction Reading Niagara; 7:45pm; free

Elyssa Goodman welcomes a stellar assembly of writers to share their latest essays and nonfiction work at this monthly reading series in the East Village.

New York Taste The Waterfront New York Tunnel; 6pm; $100­–$200

For its 19th annual edition of this well-curated culinary celebration, New York magazine and food editor Gillian Duffy are assembling some of the city's finest chefs and mixologists to present their most inventive new works. Meet the masterminds behind Daily Provisions, Gramercy Tavern, Bar Goto, Little Tong Noodle Shop and more—and more importantly, sample their creations. A portion of proceeds benefit City Harvest, which battles hunger in NYC.

100 Years…Stay Tuned! BMCC Tribeca PAC; 6pm; free

Celebrate the centennial of womens’ suffrage in NYC with performances, installations, poetry, speeches and more.

Made of Bugs: A Show with Music The Footlight; 8pm; $5 suggested donation

Comics sing for their supper at this comedy showcase, at which they'll have to see if their jokes can be adapted to music. This month, delightful host Tim Platt and pianist Ben Kling welcome Mitra Jouhari, Alex Song, Jordan Jenson, Shreyas Manohar, and Steve Desienato the stage. Stick around until the end for a chance to grab a little limelight at the open mic portion.

Political Subversities The Bell House; 8pm; $12­–$15

This musical-sketch comedy show lampoons politics and pop-culture with satirical sketches, political love songs and more. Check out PoliSub's YouTube channel for some laughs before catching the group live in Brooklyn.

Tue 7

Roz Chast: Going Into Town with David Remnick Books Are Magix; 7:30pm; free

New Yorker editor David Remnick sits down with one of the magazine's most beloved cartoonists to discuss her new NYC survival guide Going Into Town.

Party in Technicolor: Bollywood Kitchen Museum of Food and Drink; 6:30pm; $25

Explore the food and films of India when screenwriter, producer and author Sri Rao celebrates the launch of his book, Bollywood Kitchen. The event also features a dance performance from NYU Raas Malai and a dance tutorial by Doonya, plus samosas from Samosa Shack and suds from Brooklyn Brewery.

Nitehawk Shorts Festival Nitehawk Cinema; 7:30pm; free–$16

Now in its fifth year, this stacked festival screens short documentaries, horror and animated films and more, with special programming blocks including “Art Seen” and “The Eyeslicer Roadshow.”

Punderdome 3000 Littlefield; 8pm; $8–$10

Jo Firestone and her Rodney Dangerfield impersonator father, Fred, host this beloved competition, in which the first 18 individuals or duos to sign up at the door attempt to pun-up each other’s spontaneously-produced wordplay. Winners are determined by the Human Clap-O-Meter and go home with a Mystery Box prize. Get ready to laugh—and groan.

Joni Mitchell: The Birthday Concert The Cutting Room; 8pm; $20–$60

Some of the city's top singers look at Mitchell from all sides in this TWEED Music Series benefit for the Howl Emergency Life Project Help and the Actors Fund. Performers include Nellie McKay, Melissa Errico, Annie Golden, Molly Pope, John Kelly, Charles Busch, David Cale, Michael Cavadias, Natalie Douglas, Julian Fleischer, Rachelle Garniez, Carol Lipnik, David Ilku, Amber Martin, Sidney Meyer, Michael Musto and the unique Poor Baby Bree.

Salty Brine: Welcome to the Jungle Pangea; 7;30pm; $20–$25 plus $20 minimum

The outré actor-writer continues his terrific Spectacular Living Record Collection Cabaret series, in which he weaves classic pop albums into funny, perceptive tapestries of queer storytelling. This edition somehow mashes Harry Nilsson's Nilsson Schmilsson with Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book.

Wed 8

Yum’s the Word Le Poisson Rouge; 7pm; $15

This ongoing storytelling series, produced and hosted by the charming Robin Gelfenbien, is also a party: Audience members are invited to feast on her multiple homemade ice-cream cakes. Show up for some group therapy at this edition, which features Akilah Hughes, Sopan Deb, Matthew “Levee” Chavez, Dava Krause and Anita Flores offering tales with the theme “I Scream: Stories from the Trump Era.”

The Attraction Lab Caveat; 7:30pm; $20

Strap on a blindfold and explore the neuroscience behind desire at this sensous event hosted by Guerilla Science. Led by comedian Nadia Pinder and neuroscientist Ashley Juavinett, participants engage in a series of hands-on activities uncovering just what it is that makes that coffee shop cutie so irresistible. Couples are welcome. Singles most likely won't stay that way for long.

Like a Boss: A Drunk Ed Appreciation of Bruce Springsteen Littlefield; 8pm; $8

Drunk Education (formerly known as Drunk TED Talks) invites writers and comedians to give lectures in this alcohol-fueled series. Hosts Eric Thurm and Caryn Rose welcome Helena Fitzgerald, Blythe Roberson, Brittany Spanos and Lindsay Zoladz to delve into the life and works of everyone’s favorite Jersey boy.

Hidden Fences The Bell House; 7:30pm; $10, at the door $12

After nearly a year of triumphantly satirizing mainstream Hollywood's pitiful ignorance of Black cinema, Jordan Temple's razor-sharp show nears its end. Enjoy the end of the excoriating era of the show at this special New York Comedy Festival edition, featuring Langston Kerman, Karolena Theresa, Nore Davis, Janelle James and more.

Tegan and Sara Kings Theatre; 7pm; $41

These Canadian twins tour behind The Con X: Covers, in which the duo's poignant indie pop tunes off their pivotal 2007 album The Con get treatments from a host of guest artists (Ryan Adams, Hayley Williams, Chvrches…). Though once all layered vocals and tempered angst, the duo has skewed a bit more mainstream recently. Nonetheless, it's difficult to stay mad when we're having so much fun dancing to "Boyfriend."

Thu 9

Tantra Speed Date Reflections Center for Conscious Living & Yoga; 7pm; $35­–$60

Meet your match(es) at this tantra yoga–inspired dating event, which features activities like communication games, improv and partner yoga. It'll feel better than swiping, we promise.

Nutcracker Rouge Theatre XIV; 8pm; $65–$300

Company XIV returns with its ribald spin on Tchaikovsky, a dazzling spectacle featuring a top-tier cast of opera singers, aerialists, circus performers and burlesque artists. Keep an eye out for whoever (and whatever) comes crawling out from under Mother Ginger’s dress.

Joyce Manor Brooklyn Steel; 7pm; $25

The last three albums from these unhinged Cali emocore types accomplished the impossible, reinvigorating pop-punk with a sound both comfortingly familiar and refreshingly original. And if punk-bro machismo turns you off, worry not—frontman Barry Johnson instituted a stage-diving ban at his concerts after witnessing flying punks crush unsuspecting showgoers.

Grin & Barrett Comedy Beauty Bar; 8:30pm; free

The fabulously funny Liz Barrett combines an incredible mix of up-and-coming comedians and pros at her show. At the well-deserved celebration of the show's fiftieth edition, Barrett welcomes Mehran Khaghani, Selena Coppock, Petey Deabreu, Carolyn Busa and Ashlee Voorsanger to the party.