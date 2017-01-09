20 awesome things to do in NYC this week

Mon 9

David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet

David Carl's acclaimed solo show returns from the road, giving New Yorkers another chance to catch his crazed interpretation of Gary Busey (a highlight of the New York incarnation of Point Break Live!). Carl's one-man Hamlet presents Busey diving into batshit loopiness as he plays all the parts—with assistance from puppets and video projections—of Shakespeare's vengeful masterpiece.

Lap Dance Saloon

Jeffrey Emerson, Jill Weiner and Brian Moran host this weekly night of stellar stand-up featuring a diverse range of comedians, including known names like Matteo Lane and Farah Brooke and newcomers like Menuhin Hart and Melissa Diaz. Head to the MLK Day show to see sets from Khalid Rahman, Janelle Draper, Justin Herman, Norlex Belma, Kristin Manna and more.

Winter Jazzfest 2017

Each January, Winter Jazzfest offers a crash course for anyone interest in exploring NYC's jazz scene. Its signature two-night Greenwich Village marathon brings vets and up-and-comers, hordes of music fans and a palpable air of excitement to an array of cozy downtown venues. The shows aren't individually ticketed, so a wristband grants you access to any of each night's shows—as long as a given club doesn’t hit capacity, that is.

Tue 10

Smut Slam NYC

Playwright and phone sex operator Cameryn Moore invites you to share your real-life sex stories and get curious with an open-minded audience and a panel of kinky celebrity judges.

Celebrating David Bowie

Billed as "a very special David Bowie concert with Bowie people playing Bowie music Bowie style," this tribute to the Thin White Duke features a host of his bandmates (among them pianist Mike Garson, guitarist Earl Slick and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey), plus an extensive roster of musicians including Kate Pierson of the B52s, Angelo Moore of Fishbone and Gaby Moreno. Let's dance.

The Crunk Feminist Collective

Meet the women behind the hit blog the Crunk Feminist Collective as they launch their new book of essays on race, gender and intersectionality.

The Legacy Show

Not every storytelling show in NYC has to be soaked in self-deprecation and irony. This TED-inspired monthly summit assembles speakers and storytellers with inspirational messages to share, and aims to get audience members to make big moves in their lives. For this month's "Un-Fuck Thy Life" edition, host Michael Ian Ceder and guest speakers get you to reactivate your New Year.

Wed 11

New York Jewish Film Festival

For its 26th year, the wide-ranging festival takes over Lincoln Center for two weeks of documentary and narrative film screenings. This edition features Bette Midler: The Divine Miss M, a doc that chronicles the singer’s five-decade career; Mr. Gaga, which documents the work of Ohad Naharin and Israel’s Batsheva Dance Company; and a special screening of Mel Brooks’s classic The Producers, starring the late greats Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder.

The Big Lebowski

It’s always the season to watch the Coen Brothers’ eternal classic about a baby-boomer burnout caught in a nihilist scandal of mistaken identity in Los Angeles. Grab a White Russian and some jumbo chicken wings from the bazaar restaurant, quote along to your favorite moments, whether you’re a fan of Jesus’ purple bowling jumpsuit, Walter’s poorly executed eulogies, Bunny’s toenails or Maude’s vaginal art. The Dude abides.

Female Empowerment Thematic Tour

The Rubin Museum of Art welcomes you to explore the goddesses and heroines of art from India, Nepal, China, Bhutan and Mongolia, all on view in the museum’s current exhibitions. In this tour series, docent and Asian-art historian Antoinette Maclachlan discusses how the divine feminine is honored through ritual items like prayer wheels and introduces you to tantric goddesses and female yoga masters. You go, girls.

Drunk TED Talks

Watch a panel of writers, journalists and scientists get tanked and attempt to give serious motivational "insider" lectures about a given topic. In this installment, Charles Bramesco, Catherine Cohen and Kevin Nguyen answer the question, Can You Put the Past Away?

Essential Oils and Our Skin

Diehard beauty lovers, assemble! Join The Camaraderie (a new, super-friendly women’s group in NYC) and Libby “WillyBMum” (Clinical Aromatherapist) for a night of DIY pampering and learning how to care for your skin with essential oils. FYI: natural, plant-based products are loaded with beneficial ingredients that will keep your hide looking youthful and smooth, so consider this workshop a crash course on how to love and care for your body. For an added bonus, you get to concoct your very own nourishing facial serum to take home. You’ll never hit the beauty counter at Duane Reade again!

Advanced Booty Play with Sloan

Push your boundaries and step up your bedroom game at this mind-and body-opening class for people of all genders, led by one of the Pleasure Chest’s wisest professionals. Learn how to prepare for and engage in derriere action and even how to master some of the more extreme elements of butt play. Whether you’re just curious or a backdoor pro, you’re in for an awakening. Get ready to work that caboose!

Policing is Racially Biased

Join civil litigation attorneys, The War on Cops author Heather Mac Donald and former NYPD detective Marq Claxton for a debate on race and profiling.

Thu 12

Roxane Gay

In 2014, Roxane Gay published her first novel to much acclaim, hit all the must-read lists with her essay collection, Bad Feminist, and basically kicked ass all over the place. Now, she returns with two new books of short stories Difficult Women, and Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body.

Mortified

Most of us wouldn’t relive our teenage years if you paid us. But at this reading, bold volunteers share their most embarrassing—and hilarious—childhood diary entries, poems, songs and home videos. Seats are limited, so show up early to nab one.

There Are Jews Here

Brad Lichtenstein's new film, There Are Jews Here, visits shrinking American Jewish communities in Montana, Texas, Alabama and Pennsylvania to document the ways Jewish residents are working to keep their culture and traditions alive.

Salsa Party

The venerable Brooklyn Museum’s Rubin Pavilion hosts this occasional twirling fiesta. Arrive at 6pm to hone your moves with a gratis salsa lesson; at 7pm, a DJ starts playing a spicy mix of salsa, bachata, merengue and cha-cha; at 8:30pm, professional dancers perform. Watch with a glass of wine or beer in hand from the cash bar and pick up some pointers.

Ungendering Fashion

As part of its Gay Gotham exhibition, the Museum of the City of New York invites queer designers and fashion commentators to discuss how the evolutions in male and female fashion towards androgyny and amorphous gender lines has changed how we view femininity and masculinity. The panel includes blogger Anita Dolce Vita, Sara Geffrard, GoGo Graham, Luna Luis Ortiz and Ryley Pogenski.

Documentary Night

Head to Starr Bar to see documentaries about Native communities fighting to protect their homes from mines, pipelines and oil extraction efforts in Mexico and Central America at this short film exhibition. After witnessing the fight of farmers and activists to preserve their land, join a conversation with the filmmakers about how you can support the communities.