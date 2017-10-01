20 best things to do in NYC this week

Mon 2

Would You Rather VSpot Organic; 8pm; $5

JR Strauss, Maggie Maxwell and Andre Medrano bring comics onstage to discern from lists of hypothetic options that would make Abbi and Ilana proud. This month, Dan Fisher, Joe Guzzardo, Tom Cowell, Chrissie Mayr, Lily Du and Sam Griffel take on the infamous question.

The Color Urkle The Creek and the Cave; 7pm; free

Jordan Temple—the man behind the devilishly sharp stage satire Hidden Fences—returns with this ingenious one-act follow up. Expect Temple to take on the twisted racial politics of TV and film in this second round.

Dinosaur Jr. Brooklyn Bowl; 6pm; $35

Indie extraordinaire J Mascis augmented his trademark Jazzmaster-scuzz with acoustic Martin strumming on his last three solo records. While the combination works wonders, we miss the straightforward indie riffage characteristic of Dinosaur Jr.’s early days. Fortunately, the band’s latest album, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, features his pivotal crew in classic form.

Tue 3

Tantra Speed Date Reflections Center for Conscious Living & Yoga; 7pm; $35­­–$60

Meet your match(es) at this tantra yoga–inspired dating event, which features activities like communication games, improv and partner yoga. It'll feel better than swiping, we promise.

Masha Gessen BAM Peter Jay Sharp Building; 7pm; $25, with book $45

The intrepid anti-Putin activist and author launches her new book, The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia.

Punderdome 3000 Littlefield; 8pm; $8­­­­–$10

Jo Firestone and her Rodney Dangerfield impersonator father, Fred, host this beloved competition, in which the first 18 individuals or duos to sign up at the door attempt to pun-up each other’s spontaneously-produced wordplay. Winners are determined by the Human Clap-O-Meter and go home with a Mystery Box prize. Get ready to laugh—and groan.

White Lung Sunnyvale; 8pm; $12

This Vancouver crew's recent release, Paradise, is chock-full of the same fiery, hard-driving punk and brilliantly warped guitar work found on the band’s acclaimed 2014 LP Deep Fantasy. For fans of pointed, fuzzed out riffage, look no further than the dizzying licks employed by the band’s guitarist, Kenneth William.

Wed 4

Slice Out Hunger St. Anthony of Padua; 6pm; $1

Gotham’s biggest do-good pizza party returns with one-buck slices donated by more than 50 primo pie makers, including Di Fara, Emily and Speedy Romeo. Fill your box with up to ten slices, with all proceeds donated to The Sylvia Center and City Harvest. Popular pies go fast, so queue up early or pledge a single Franklin for a line-hopping VIPizza Passport. Feeling lucky? Snag a dollar raffle ticket to score prizes from Blue Apron, Eataly and more.

Star Wars in Concert David Geffen Hall (at Lincoln Center); 7:30pm; $65-$175

New York Philharmonic takes on John Williams’s scores for the most iconic film franchise in history with screenings of The Empire Strikes Back (through Thu 28), Return of the Jedi (Oct 4, 5) and The Force Awakens (Oct 6, 7), all backed by conductor David Newman and an 85-person orchestra. Maybe we’ll get the prequels in 2018?

House of Vogue House of Yes; 10pm; $10 in advance, $15 at the door

What started in Harlem moves to Brooklyn as DJ MikeQ of collective Qween Beat, DJ Divoli S'vere and MC Leggoh host this spectacular vogue ball. The once-underground queer nightclub dance technique has become a canonized genre. Catch the fierce competition, as dancers vogue and pose their way to winning cash prizes. All attendees are encouraged to let loose and enjoy the bar as performers show off their cat walks, duck walks, dips and hands.

We Want It Darker Slipper Room; 8pm; $20

Get lost in dark and surreal aerial, burlesque and circus performances set to spooky music played on a theremin.

Thu 5

Shipwreck: Jurassic Park The Bell House; 8pm; $20, VIP $45

Six writers—Katie Heaney and Arianna Rebolini, plus Alana Massey, Anne Elizabeth Moore, Alisha Rai, Erin Gloria Ryan and Rakesh Satyal—submit their kinkiest, weirdest and most terrifying fan fiction based on Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park, to be read aloud by Conversations with People Who Hate Me's Dylan Marron. There will be blood, and weird sex stories involving dinosaur arms. Be warned.

Epic Rap Battles of History B.B. King Blues Club & Grill; 8pm; $30

The YouTube series that playfully acts out rap showdowns between historical figures (past hits have included Barack Obama versus Mitt Romney and Oprah Winfrey versus Ellen DeGeneres) has attracted a following of more than 12 million subscribers and guest appearances by the likes of Snoop Dogg, Weird Al and Key & Peele's Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. The live show hits B.B. King's with fan-favorite battles, fast-lipped improv and audience participation.

Passport to Portugal presented by TAP Air Portugal The Mezzanine; 7:30pm; $49

Hiro Mashima: The Magical World of Fairy Tale; Japan Society; 6:30pm; $30

Fantasy superstar author Mashima speaks with Kodansha Comics president Ben Applegate about his popular manga series Fairy Tale and Rave Master.

Metropolis Burlesque at Anyone Comics; 8pm; $10

Superheroes won't be the only ones in skimpy latex numbers when the kinky nerds of Metropolis Burlesque descend on Crown Heights. Head to Anyone Comics for a night of seduction featuring performances from Mary Cyn, Petite Renard and Tiny Dee and MC Moe Cheezmo.

Anthony Bourdain and Danny Bowien Tishman Auditorium (at the New School); 8pm; $50

The two star chefs discuss Bourdain’s new documentary, WASTED! The Story of Food Waste, and solutions to the massive overproduction of food.

Tell Me Something I Don’t Know with Stephen J. Dubner; Joe’s pub at the Public Theater; 6:30pm; $25

Freakonomics mastermind Stephen J. Dubner invites you to his funny and illuminating brain game show, in which contestants attempt to wow the main man with little known and hard-to-believe facts. This season's guest players include CBS News correspondent Alex Wagner, Top Chef judge Gail Simmons and others.

The House of Peroni 201 Mulberry; various times and various prices

Check out Peroni Nastro Azzurro's second-annual installment of The House of Peroni, curated and designed by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist St. Vincent. Located in SoHo, the three-day pop-up celebrates a range of forward-thinking artists and creatives, including Robert Montgomery, Lauren Machen, Patrick Hughes, Annie-B Parson, Brandon Franklin and more. For details on additional performances and for tickets, please go to houseofperoniusa.com. Guests must be 21 years of age to enter and present ID at the door.